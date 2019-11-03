Amber Rose Breastfeeds Her Baby Boy, Slash Electric, In Instagram Video

Amber Rose has shared a video of herself breastfeeding her newborn son, Slash Electric, with her 19 million fans on Instagram. The clip appears last in a series of photos and videos. In it, you can only partially see Amber’s face as the camera is focused on the baby. Later she pans the camera to show that her older son, Sebastian, is in the room with her.

“My baby boys,” she says to the camera.

In the comments, fans gushed over the baby.

“He looks just like you,” one fan wrote.

“That’s one beautiful baby,” another added.

“So cute!” a third person gushed. “You make beautiful babies!”

“What a beautiful baby boy!” a fourth Instagram user commented.

The post currently has more than 400,000 likes and close to 6,000 comments. In the other photos, we can see Slash cuddling next to his father Alexander A.E. Edwards, the vice-president of Def Jam Records. There’s also a photo of him hugging Sebastian, which indicates that there’s a healthy relationship between the two.

Alexander has already shared a post that introduced the baby to his 268,000 followers on Instagram.

“Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar,” the rapper and record executive wrote.

His post has accumulated close to 110,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, the mother-of-two gave birth to her baby boy, Slash Electric, in early October

In one of her previous posts, Amber gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of what it was like in the delivery room when Slash was born. According to her caption, she was having contractions when the photos were taken and you can tell she’s in pain by the look on her face. The room is filled with people who seem to have been there to offer moral support. The baby’s father is there as well as Amber’s mom and some other unidentified people.

In one photo, you can see Sebastian with his red t-shirt stuffed to resemble a baby bump. In another photo, he seems to be mimicking his mom’s delivery as he “pushes” his faux baby out of his shirt. One of Amber’s friends also stuffed his shirt so it could have been their fun way to show solidarity with her.

Over 650,000 people have liked the post and there are more than 5,000 comments.