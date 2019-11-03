Savannah Chrisley Snuggles Baby With Deceiving Caption & Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram just an hour ago to share an adorable snapshot of herself snuggling up with a mysterious baby girl.

The sweet photo featured Savannah with a vibrant smile on her face as she had a cute baby girl in her arms. Chrisley looked fantastic and happy as could be while rocking her extra short hairstyle that has caused a bit of a stir among Chrisley Knows Best fans over the past few weeks.

The reality TV star looked very cozy as she sported a white long sleeved shirt with a big brown teddy bear on the front of it. She paired the warm shirt with a pair of olive green bottoms. The little bundle of joy was also stylishly dressed in a pair of fuzzy footies and a hooded pink jumpsuit with white polka dots all over it.

While there was no denying the overwhelming cuteness of the snap, it was the deceiving caption that sent Savannah’s followers into a frenzy. After gushing over how cute the little one was and popping in a heart emoji, Chrisley added: “I can’t believe we have a baby.” Then, she proceeded to tag her Nic Kerdiles before adding a shocked emoji.

While it was a detail initially overlooked by several of her followers, Savannah did tag the Instagram account of the mother of the baby girl.

Despite clarifying who the baby girl actually belonged to in the caption, it didn’t stop the imagination of her followers from running wild. Many admitted they were confused as they didn’t know she and Nic were expecting a child.

“You had a baby?” One follower questioned in a comment that has been liked 19 times.

A second echoed the confusion: “Wait huh?”

“Wait when did u get pregnant?” A third chimed in just as confused.

Fortunately, Savannah did have one follower who attempted to calm the confusion by suggesting everyone go back and read the caption of the sweet snapshot one more time.

Loading...

“Y’all really going ham on this girl lol. Its the girl baby that she tagged,” a fourth follower penned.

A few individuals did reply to this comment in particular admitting they were shocked to see so many people just overlooked the fact that Savannah clarified the baby was not hers in the caption.

In addition to the mysterious baby girl, Savannah’s hair was also a hot topic of conversation in the comments. Fortunately, most that brought up her hair seemed to focus on complementing how great they thought the new short style looked on her.