Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Responds To Thomas’ Shocking Request

‘

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 4 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be shocked when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) proposes the unthinkable. While Hope’s sole focus at the moment seems to be Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Thomas would like nothing better than to get in her pants, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope attended the Forrester’s Halloween party for two reasons. She promised Douglas that she would come to his party and she wanted to make good on her word. The other reason that Hope attended the soiree was to exploit Thomas’ feelings for her so that he would sign the adoption papers and allow her to be Douglas’s legal guardian. Imagine her surprise when Thomas made her a quid pro quo offer.

“You give me you, and I’ll give you Douglas,” Thomas had said. And it seems as if he isn’t joking. According to The Inquisitr, Thomas will demand an answer from the astonished Hope. She thought that she had the upper hand in the negotiations for Douglas. Instead, Thomas turned the tables on her.

Hope will be forced to answer Thomas’ request. She needs to make sure that she doesn’t offend the designer or else he may decide that she doesn’t deserve to be Douglas’s mother. On the other hand, if she leads him on to believe that she has feelings for him, she needs to delay Thomas’ expectations.

Hope finds herself in a bind when Thomas and Douglas question her about their future together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sw1gDOJats #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EPEgYcAtpn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2019

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are currently staying together at the cabin with their daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Hope has no intention of leaving Liam and is only being nice to Thomas so that he can give her what she wants.

The soap opera spoilers hint that she will reject Thomas’ offer. She may turn him down gently or remind him that she can’t possibly spend the night with him as he wants her to. Hope may tell Thomas that she cannot leave Beth alone for the night and then quickly make her exit.

During the week of November 4, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will traipse down to Forrester Creations after Thomas tells her to bring the adoption papers to the fashion house. Believing that he has changed his mind about the adoption, Hope will hurry to work. However, once she arrives, she will find that he and Douglas set up a romantic scene at the office.

Loading...

Will Hope be able to reject Thomas without breaking his spirit? Or are Liam and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) correct about Thomas’ mental wellbeing?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.