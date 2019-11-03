UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Shares A Hot Selfie On Instagram

After teasing her fans with a nude picture on Instagram, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is back with a hot, up-close pic.

Taking to her page on Saturday night, the model posted a selfie where she could be seen rocking her official UFC black sports bra, one which allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage.

The model wore her tresses into soft, romantic waves and opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a dark mauve glossy lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, metallic pink eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Madison Square Garden in New York. To her fans delight, the model posed two selfies to provide a detailed look at her beautiful face as well as her cleavage.

Within an hour of going live, the snap has amassed more than 17,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness and beauty and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Arianny’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the snap. These included Joy Corrigan, Emma Hernan, Noel Capri, Juliana Herz, Lauren Drain Kagan, Annelise Jr. and Diana Madiso, among others.

“You are so beautiful,” one of Arianny’s fans commented on the snap.

“My God, what a beautiful mouth,” another one wrote.

“How not to fall in love with this woman?” a third one questioned.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “stunner,” “gorgeous,” and “lovely lady,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the selfie, Arianny shared a group picture where she could be seen posing along side her fellow UFC ring girls, Brittney Palmer and Filipino-Australians beauty, Red Dela Cruz.

All three could be seen dressed up in UFC’s official sports bra and bottoms. In the caption, Arianny informed her fans that the snap was captured by New York-based photographer, Anthony Causi, during the BMF fight on Saturday — a new title that stands for the ‘Baddest Motherf*cker in the Game’.

Within two hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 304 comments.

Commenting on the snap, one of Arianny’s fans wrote that she is the “knockout of the night,” while another one asked the model to stop being so pretty.

Meanwhile, a third follower — who seems to be quite obsessed with Arianny — wrote that he wants to marry her.

“Marry me NOW!!!”

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, the UFC octagon girl started her MMA career in 2006. Quoting Maxim magazine, the article revealed that Arianny was initially scared of MMA but gradually developed respect for the fighters after seeing what they go through to stay fit and win the matches.