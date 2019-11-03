Jax Taylor Admits He Spoke To Producers About Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Not Being Authentic On Show

Jax Taylor has had no problem discussing the troubles of his many relationships on Vanderpump Rules. For the last several seasons, his relationship with wife Brittany Cartwright took center stage, especially after it was revealed he cheated on her with Faith Stowers when they were dating. Season 7 saw the engagement of the couple, but the pair still had their issues which were openly discussed.

It was revealed that Jax had some sort of falling out with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over the last year, with him blocking the pair on social media. It looks like a reason for this could be Tom and Ariana’s unwillingness to air all their dirty laundry on the reality show. Jax feels his friends aren’t putting all of their issues out there like the rest of the cast does, and he doesn’t feel that’s fair. The 40-year-old dished on his feelings regarding Tom and Ariana when he caught up with Heather McDonald on her podcast Juicy Scoop.

“Tom Sandoval never talks about his relationship. They’re very good about talking things without talking about the things. I went to production, I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m bleeding for you guys. I never say ‘no’ when [some of the] cast would just say, ‘No, I’m not talking about that.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry. I’m getting the same paycheck as that guy. He’s not doing his part. This is not fair.’ I had multiple conversations about it because it’s not fair.”

Fans and co-stars of Tom and Ariana have wondered for several seasons why the couple won’t take the next step in their relationship and get married or have children, and it’s simply because they are not on the same page about those issues. The Fancy AF Cocktails authors briefly touch on the subject each season, but appear to want to keep their deeper issues off-camera.

Loading...

Jax also mentioned that he always comes off as the bad guy on the show, despite most of the cast doing exactly the same things that he has done. He mentioned cheating, saying all of his co-stars have done it except for Brittany and Ariana, but the fact that he catches all the hate has finally got him upset. Lala Kent recently noted that fans will see more of the workings of Tom and Ariana’s relationship in the newest season of the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to return this December.