Todd Chrisley Hesitantly Agrees His Wife, Julie, Was Right In Hilarious Video Clip

Five hours ago, the official Chrisley Knows Best Instagram account shared a hilarious two part video clip featuring most of the reality TV series family washing Savannah Chrisley play flag football.

“She looks pretty good out there doesn’t she?” Savannah’s mother Julie noted as they watched the game together. Todd, Julie, and Nanny Faye were sitting in lounge chairs while Grayon, Chase, and Savannah’s fiance Nic Kerdiles were standing around them.

The entire Chrisley family applauded Savannah as they continued to watch her flaunt her killer football skills. Shortly after the video clip began, the referee declared it halftime. Savannah ran over to her family who were quick to applaud her for her impressive skills. Her mother kicked off the applause with the rest of the family following behind her.

Being his usual self, Todd Chrisley seized an opportunity to tease his daughter: “I love the fact that you came out here to play ball with a full face of makeup.”

Unfortunately for Todd, his wife, mother, and his daughter were all quick to shut down the joke noting that she still needed to look good and “like a girl” while playing.

Despite being teased, Savannah thanked her father for coming out to support her and watch the game.

Sharing his father’s sense of humor, Chase was quick to tease Todd noting that he would be out on the field too if his leg wasn’t broken.

Todd, however, was quick to correct his son that he’d be “shopping” if his leg wasn’t broken.

As the topic transitioned to his broken leg, Todd took a moment to get sincere and thank his wife for her support.

“I do appreciate you making me go to therapy because my leg does feel a little bit better.”

This was when things got a little awkward for Todd as his wife smirked before pointing out the fact that he had just told her she was right about something.

Julie asked Todd if he was saying she was right. He quickly replied with, “I’m saying it was a good suggestion.” After being pressured by his wife to “just say it, he added that she was right.

He, however, wasn’t willing to stop there.

“Even a blind squirrel gets a nut every now and then.” He retorted in defense of saying himself saying his wife was right.

In just five hours, the hilarious video clips were showered with just shy of 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

For the most part, Chrisley Knows Best fans were all over the place with their comments. Some were tickled because Nanny Faye started singing the wrong song at the end of the clip. Some were inspired by Savannah playing football despite being a girl. There were even some that were just in love with both clips.