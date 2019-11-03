Stassi Schroeder Says She’s In ‘Wedding Purgatory’ As She Waits For Venue To Sign Off On Filming

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark just got back from wedding venue shopping in Rome, Italy and it looks like things didn’t go totally according to plan. The happy couple sat down together to discuss their trip and wedding planning on Stassi’s hit podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. The November 1 episode of the podcast had the duo dishing on the venue choices specifically, with Stassi explaining why they haven’t picked a date just yet and it’s all to do with the location.

The pair found their dream venue but were crushed only to find out that they wouldn’t allow filming on their premises. Stassi and Beau will film their nuptials for Season 9 or 10 of Vanderpump Rules, and a location that allows for the production of the reality show is paramount. The couple found what they called their “second first choice” venue and explained they are currently waiting to hear if they will allow filming so they can move on with the wedding planning process. Stassi did not reveal the name or location of the venue as not to jinx anything, but if everything is confirmed she and Beau will likely fill their listeners and fans in on where the big wedding will go down.

Waiting to hear back has put Stassi in what she calls “wedding purgatory,” as she a Beau are unable to do anything else since other people are figuring out the workings behind their big day. A date for the wedding cannot be chosen either until the venue gives them the go-ahead, which will also affect which season of the show the ceremony will take place during.

If things don’t go their way with their second first-choice venue, Beau felt that the couple might need to change the location of their destination wedding to another country.

“If our first choice doesn’t happen, in my opinion right now, we can’t do Rome,” Beau told Stassi for the first time. “If they do not allow filming, we may have to go to London. That was our second choice city.”

Loading...

In addition to talking about wedding venues, Beau and Stassi also dished on the guestlist for their big day. The Next Level Basic author revealed some advice co-star Lala Kent gave her when it came to who to invite. Lala told Stassi to invite people that she sees in her future, not just people from her past.

“Our focus is putting together a guest list that is people that are important to both of us that we feel like will be in our lives forevs, or at least like, the next five years,” Stassi said on the podcast.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to debut this December on Bravo.