Salma Hayek, 53, Shows Off Bombshell Figure In Curve Hugging Pink Evening Dress

Salma Hayek is showing off her bombshell figure in the most recent post on her Instagram page. In the photo, the 53-year-old actress is rocking a curve-hugging pink evening gown. The dress’s fitted bodice accentuates Salma’s voluptuous decolletage without distracting from the overall elegance of the ensemble. For her hair, she chose to wear a high bun and picked jeweled drop earrings for her accessories. Her face is turned to one side, so you can’t get a full look at her makeup but it appears that she’s wearing black eyeliner and pink lipstick.

The photo was taken outdoors during sunset and the colors of the sky compliment Salma’s gown. She also appears to be standing on a balcony that’s situated in a forested area as there’s an expanse of greenery behind her.

According to the caption, Salma wore the glamorous outfit to a gala hosted by Gucci, a company that’s owned by the actress’ husband François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering.

In the comments, fans seemed enthralled by Salma’s look.

“Top woman on the planet earth,” one fan wrote.

“OMFG YESS F**K IT UPPP!” another enthusiastic fan added.

“Just drop bead gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Geeezus!” a fourth fan simply said before adding two heart-eye emoji to their comment.

As of writing the photo has accumulated close to 201,000 likes and close to 1,500 comments.

Press photos from the gala’s red carpet reveal that she also carried a black purse with her to the event and that the dress has a thigh-high slit on the left side. Some of the photos indicate that she might be wearing black platform heels as well but the dress is too long to get a good look at them.

Salma Hayek Pinault, wearing Gucci, and François-Henri Pinault attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

This is hardly the first time that Salma Hayek has shown off her figure in a form-fitting dress on her Instagram page. In a previous photo, the actress is wearing a black dress that fits snugly enough to flaunt her enviable waist to hip ratio. The garment also features long lace sleeves that are frilly at the shoulders and wrists. As in the aforementioned photo, she chose simple jewelry for the occasion, opting for some layered necklaces and simple drop earrings.

In the caption of the photo, Salma revealed that she wore the dress to the premiere of Monarca, a Mexican Netflix original in which she currently stars.