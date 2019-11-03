‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Three Weddings & A Funeral

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that there will be a lot of happiness and heartbreak in Salem as fans will see wedding plans take off, and possibly even a funeral.

In the brand new weekly preview, viewers watch as Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and the love of his life, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), share the good news of their engagement with their son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and his girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

The family all look happy as they smile over the joyous news, but their good time may be hindered when heartbreak and tragedy strike.

In another scene, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his longtime love, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) are seen snuggling up together to share a kiss. The pair are dressed up as Justin dons a suit and Adrienne sports a nude dress.

Fans who have been tuning into the soap opera know that Justin and Adrienne have had a lot of ups and downs over the past few years. However, just last week they solidified their relationship but getting engaged yet again.

The next clip reveals Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) at the altar on their wedding day as their guests, including Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) look on. Lani looks into Gabi’s eyes and takes off to tackle her to the ground as chaos erupts.

Viewers know that Gabi has been blackmailing Lani, and has threatened to end Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life if she doesn’t leave Eli at the altar in front of all of their friends and family members.

In addition, it looks like another character could bite the dust when the promo teases a possible funeral. In the video, Jack, JJ, and Haley are seen seemingly leaving Lani and Eli’s wedding as they hear a scream coming from above them.

Salem is abuzz with three weddings – Jennifer and Jack's, Adrienne and Justin's and Lani and Eli's – but will there also be a funeral? Watch @DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/lF5fzm2ev1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 2, 2019

A woman wearing a light-colored dress falls to the ground hard as all three of the characters look absolutely horrified. Although the promo doesn’t reveal who the character that fell from above is, fans are speculating that due to the blond hair and light dress it could be either Jennifer or Adrienne.

However, it may also be Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), who is supposed to exit the soap this week.

“Wow. Just wow. Cannot wait to see Days. The expectation and anticipation is killing me,” one fan tweeted of the new promo.

“Guessing it’s Jordan falling. She’s not a regular on the show so she can die. Maybe they’ll blame Ben for her murder?” another viewer tweeted.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.