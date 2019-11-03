Donald Trump Says ‘There Is Something Wrong’ With ‘Unhinged’ Nancy Pelosi, Calls Impeachment A ‘Scam’

On Saturday, while departing the White House to attend mixed martial arts fight in New York City, President Donald Trump fiercely defended himself against accusations of wrongdoing, reports Raw Story.

The president began by insulting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who he described as “unhinged.”

“Nancy Pelosi has become unhinged. There is something wrong with her,” he said.

Pelosi has become one of the president’s favorite targets, especially since the launching of the impeachment inquiry over his dealings with the Ukrainian government.

Trump and his allies did nothing wrong during his contacts with Ukraine, he argued in front of the White House.

“We did absolutely nothing wrong. We had a totally appropriate — I even say perfect conversation with the president of Ukraine,” he said.

The president pushed back against suggestions that the GOP is split over impeachment, arguing that Republicans have “never” been as unified as they are now.

“The Republicans have never been this unified,” he said, calling the impeachment inquiry a “scam.”

“I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been at but the Republicans have never been this unified and this whole impeachment scam — that is exactly what it is, it’s a scam.”

Although the president claims to have done nothing wrong, the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggests otherwise, according to pro-impeachment Democrats.

According to an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, Trump threatened to cut military aid unless Ukrainian authorities prosecute former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump wanted the eastern European country’s government to investigate the Bidens in order to damage the Democrat’s presidential campaign, according to the whistleblower.

The president’s actions, House Democrats claim, warrant impeachment.

On Saturday, Trump also insisted that he is “fine” with the impeachment inquiry, pointing to polls which, he claims, show that Democrats are hurting their electoral prospects by pursuing the inquiry.

President Trump: "The Democrats are crazed. They're lunatics.

“If you look at what’s happening, look at the poll numbers, the poll numbers in the swing states, they’re saying don’t do this,” he said.

That is not what the polls say, however.

As Vox reported, the inquiry has broad support across the country, even in states Trump won in 2016.

For instance, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll suggests that a majority of voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania supports the inquiry — and Trump won all six of those states.

Polls also suggest that the president’s approval rating is slipping. Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll recently showed the president’s approval rating at 45 percent, for instance.

Furthermore, according to a new Washington Post/ABC poll, Trump’s approval among Republicans is also going down, with 74 percent of Republican voters approving of his job performance.