Katharine McPhee Poses In A Red Bikini While ‘Having A Blast’ In Mexico

Katharine McPhee Foster looked absolutely stunning in a red bikini as she posed for the camera while on vacation in Mexico on Saturday.

In the snapshot, Katharine is seen wearing the sexy two-piece as she stands on what appears to be the deck of a yacht wearing nothing but the swimwear and a smile on her face. The American Idol alum showcased her impressive figure in the ensemble, flaunting her toned tummy, ample bust, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Katharine had her long, dark locks pulled back into a classic ponytail and styled in curls that can be seen blowing behind her in the wind. The singer went barefoot in the photo, but didn’t skimp when it came to her makeup look as she donned dark eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow to go along with her nude lips.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is revealed, as well as the gorgeous blue sky and white, fluffy clouds. Katharine told her fans in the caption of the picture that she’s been having a great time in Mexico and raved over the Andie Swim bikini she was wearing.

Of course, Katharine’s over 676,000 Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the snap and clicked the like button over 66,000 times while leaving nearly 500 comments within six hours after it was posted.

“Wow! Such a beautiful and sexy woman. Gorgeous legs too,” one of Katharine’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So beautiful! Thanks for sharing the picture; I’m sure it was more beautiful in person than what the picture shows,” another fan commented.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third person wrote.

“It’s not that you are beautiful but you truly are feminine grace. I admire your kindness in sharing your life in pictures,” a fourth fan stated.

Fans who follow the singer on social media likely weren’t surprised to see the bikini photo. Katharine has proven time and again that she’s not shy about showing off her flawless figure, and recently made headlines for a stunning selfie where she rocked a strapless suit.

Loading...

In the caption of the photo, Katharine claimed that her husband, music legend David Foster, was actually the person who found the photo on her phone and decided to post it on Instagram.

“Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining,” Katharine McPhee Foster said of the racy mirror selfie at the time.