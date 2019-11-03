Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Lace Teddy

Ashley Alexiss put her curves on display in a brand new Instagram update today. It showed her rocking a lacy black teddy, and she appeared to be taking the selfie in a bathroom. The lingerie hugged all of her curves tightly and featured a deep “v” neck with sheer lace right under her chest. The lace piece was shaped like an upside-down triangle. This piece also featured scalloped lace accents throughout.

The model was also seen wearing her hair down in a heavy left part. She tugged at the ends of her locks with her hand, while pursing her lips seductively for the shot. Her eye makeup included black mascara and dark purple eyeshadow, along with light lipstick. She glanced down at the phone and gave off a flirty vibe.

Ashley sported no visible jewelry, although her French manicure popped in the shot. This photo is an interesting departure from her last few updates, which were professional shots. It’s a more personal look into the model’s life. The photo was a little fuzzier than usual, but it didn’t seem to bother anyone who was looking.

Although the update has only been live for three hours, it’s already received over 25,000 likes. Fans have also left plenty of rave reviews in the comments section.

“What is your workout routine?!” asked a curious follower.

“I’m out of superlative for how hot you are,” declared a fan.

“That’s absolutely beautiful. I love lace teddy’s,” complimented an admirer.

“I can just picture you on ABC’s GMA show talking about your journey to becoming an SI Swim model & cover gal,” gushed a fan, who clearly sees her becoming even more successful in the future.

The Sports Illustrated reference is not surprising coming from a dedicated fan. After all, Ashley managed to work her way up to the top 17 group of girls during the latest open casting call. And it would be exciting for fans to continue to see her in future editions of the magazine, since those yield some of the most sizzling bikini photos of the year. Of course, landing the cover is another prestigious milestone in the modeling world. Some of the most well-known models of today have graced the SI covers, including Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, and Heidi Klum.

Fans can hope for more fun photos on the model’s social media feed in the coming days. Those that can’t seem to get enough of her should also check out another recent update where she rocked a lime green sports bra.