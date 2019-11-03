Khloe Kardashian Joins BFF Malika Haqq For Her Doctor Checkup, Without Rumored Baby Daddy O.T. Genasis

Khloe Kardashian and pregnant best friend Malika Haqq were recently seen making sure that her upcoming baby is getting everything they need.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were spotted outside of a doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Friday, November 2. According to Hollywood Life, the duo were wearing matching outfits that were both chic and comfortable. The ATL actress was photographed wearing a blue-and-white sweatshirt, which she paired with black pants and suede over-the-knee boots. Kardashian also stretchy pants, which she paired with a black bomber, neon sneakers and big gold hoops. The two were both photographed separately as they walked into the doctor’s office.

Noticeably missing from the checkup was Haqq’s rumored father of her child, rapper O.T. Genasis. The Inquisitr previously reported that, when Haqq announced she was pregnant back in September, she didn’t disclose who she was having the baby with. Many of the actress’ fans, however, assumed that she was expecting her child with O.T. Genasis. The rapper is Haqq’s most recent relationship, and the couple dated on and off for two years. O.T. Genasis has yet to discuss Haqq’s pregnancy publicly.

Kardashian has proven to be by her friend’s side since she announced she was having her first child. The Revenge Body host shared how happy she was for her friend on Instagram, noting that her “baby was having a baby.” The inseparable friends have also been seen picking out baby clothes and toys while out and about in Los Angeles.

Haqq has also had the support of her twin sister, Khadijah. Back in September, Haqq shared a photo of her twin holding her growing baby bump. In the photo, Haqq’s bump is on full display as she rocks a tan bodysuit and black joggers. Khadijah is wearing a light blue top and light jeans as she smiles lovingly at her sister. The adorable post received more than 460,000 likes and received comments from several fans who demanded answers from Haqq regarding the father of her child.

“Please tell me the daddy is O.T?!” one fan exclaimed.

“Where is the DAD?” another follower inquired.

Before her announcement, Haqq didn’t show any signs that she was with child. The actress then made the announcement that she was having a baby while holding a ClearBlue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day,” Haqq wrote under her pregnancy announcement photo.