Jason Momoa Has Seen The Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’ And Says It’s Totally Different

There has been an ongoing campaign for Warner Bros to release the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. Zack Snyder had to step away from the production of the superhero flick after he experienced an unexpected family tragedy. Joss Whedon of MCU directing fame stepped in a tweaked the film a good bit, giving viewers the movie they saw back in 2017. The movie was not well-received by critics or fans, which pushed campaigns for the release of the Snyder Cut for the last two years. These campaigns have not died down in the slightest, but a lucky someone got to see it recently, and it was one of the film’s stars.

Jason Momoa has been out promoting his new AppleTV+ show, See, and he recently caught up with MTV News (via CinemaBlend) to talk about it. The conversation eventually turned into superhero chatter when the interviewer questioned if Momoa was able to see the Snyder Cut yet. Just last year Momoa admitted he was dying to see the alternate version of the movie, and somewhere along the line, he did.

The interviewer probed into what the movie was like, asking Momoa if the effects were complete, and was the film just alternate takes and a different assembly of footage. Essentially, the interviewer didn’t believe the Snyder Cut was a complete film, to which Momoa responded, “what you think Zack couldn’t finish it?”

We interviewed Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, and had a #GameOfThrones reunion of sorts. Jason shared a special message with the one and only #Daenerys for her birthday, and dished on who he blamed for her ending (Looking at you, Jon Snow! ????) pic.twitter.com/E9adHyWsLI — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) October 30, 2019

“You tell me,” the interviewer responded.

Seemingly annoyed, Momoa responded back “I mean, listen, man, next question.”

The actor was then asked if he felt like the public needed to see Snyder’s version of Justice League, and did he think they ever will.

Loading...

“I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warners and DC, and I don’t know how they feel about it. As a fan, I’m very very happy that I got to see it.”

Finally, the Game of Thrones actor was asked if the Snyder cut was “totally different” from the original Justice League, which Momoa confirmed with an absolute “Yeah.”

There are only a handful of people who have seen the Snyder Cut, and whether it will ever be revealed to the public remains to be seen. With HBO announcing that all DC Comics movies will stream on their new platform, HBO Max, many are hoping the Snyder Cut will make it’s first appearance when the media goes live. The original Justice League will definitely be on HBO Max, alongside Aquaman, Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, Shazam! and Man of Steel.