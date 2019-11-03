Jill Duggar Shocks Fans By Dressing Up Her Two Boys For Halloween

Jill and Derick just couldn't pass up those Halloween deals.

Jill Duggar frequents Instagram quite regularly by posting cute photos of her kids, but the latest snaps have caused some controversy among her followers. Her two boys and even husband Derick Dillard are shown in the pictures all dressed up for Halloween. That sent Duggar fans into a frenzy wondering why she was celebrating the one day that her family had never wanted to partake in.

Now that she is married with kids of her own, Jill Duggar appears to be doing things a little differently than Jim Bob and Michelle did when she was growing up. But dressing up on Halloween seems to have made some people very disappointed and confused. As seen in the first Instagram photo, Samuel, 2, is wearing a Daniel Boone hat on his head and has on a pair of overalls. He is holding one of his toy tractors. His big brother Israel, 4, is in a superman costume.

That seemed to cause a ruckus with a handful of people who wondered why the Dillards were celebrating Halloween. They mentioned that being Christians meant that they shouldn’t be taking part in any of the usual activities of the day. Jill has been silent so far about why she and Derick chose to dress up. Other fans were just fine with seeing the family in fun costumes.

“Your boys look adorable! This can actually be a very fun holiday. Happy halloween Dillards!” one Instagram follower said.

Israel and Samuel didn’t get dressed up to go trick or treating. Jill and Derick planned a family fun night of eating. They got dressed up in order to get some deals and free food on Halloween. Even Derick was a little in costume wearing a sombrero while holding a toy horse in one hand and a stuffed cow in the other. Jill did throw on her own sombrero, but that seemed to be the only sign of a costume for her.

Loading...

The menu for the evening included corn dogs from Sonic, “booritos” from Chipotle, and free donuts from Krispy Kreme. They made three stops to complete their meal. The boys are seen sitting in the back seat enjoying their corn dogs, while their mom and dad pigged out on their Mexican food.

The Duggar family had previously admitted that they don’t do any actual Halloween activities. Instead, they may head to their church for a fall celebration or visit a pumpkin patch, but no trick or treating or dressing up.

Jill Duggar did recently take her two boys to a pumpkin farm for some fun, but the dressing up bit for Halloween night was certainly something that was not expected by Duggar fans.