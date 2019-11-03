Daisy Marquez Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Dresses Up As Christina Aguilera

Social media sensation and famous makeup artist Daisy Marquez took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a new Halloween picture where she could be seen recreating Christina Aguilera’s famous look from the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

The model left little to the imagination in a midriff-baring handkerchief top that she paired with a denim mini skirt and accessorized with a belt chain. The model wore a white cap along with a braided wig and wore a full face of makeup to look exactly like Xtina.

To pose for the picture, Daisy looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very sexy look.

Within a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 187,000 likes and over 17,000 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website, and fans can’t wait for her to post new pictures of herself every day.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Daisy’s fellow models, influencers, and celebrities. These include, but are not limited to, Sophia Jamora, Christen Dominique, Rickey Thompson, Desi Perkins, and Angel Merino.

“Xtina who?! DAISY YOU KILLLEEEDDD THE GAME,” one fan commented on the snap.

“Bro, I swear you’re so fire and I hope to be like you,” another fan chimed in.

“Omfggg, your body is goals! Keep it up!” a third follower wrote.

Prior to sharing the Xtina picture, Daisy treated her fans to a very glamorous photo of herself where she could be seen donning a beautiful red dress that perfectly hugged her amazing figure.

She teamed her dress with a pair of black strappy sandals and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. Accessorizing with a pair of silver hoop earrings, Daisy wore her raven-colored tresses down and posed while reclining on a sofa.

According to the caption, the gorgeous outfit was from the global fashion brand, Lulus.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered about 150,000 likes and over 6,400 comments where fans drooled over Daisy’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Alexa Dellanos, Arianny Celeste, Ana Lorde, and Amanda Diaz also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.

Apart from flaunting her makeup and stylish dresses, Daisy also treats her fans to some provocative pictures from time to time. Last week, for instance, she stunned her fans with a hot pic where she pulled off a bondage-inspired look.