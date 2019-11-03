Issa Vegas Flaunts Pert Derriere In Latest Bikini Snapshot On Instagram

Fitness model and Instagram star Issa Vegas took to her page on Saturday, November 2, and teased her 4.6 million fans with a new bikini picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a stylish, printed bikini, and as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her admirers.

Issa wore her blond tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup, including a crimson-red lip color, and accessorized with reflective shades to infuse style and sexiness.

Issa posed for the snap while standing at the seashore with her feet partially submerged in water. She, however, did not specify the location.

Within four hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 119,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where fans, per usual, drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

While most of the comments were posted in Spanish, fans also commented on the picture in other languages, including English, Turkish, Russian and German, among others. This shows that the model has fans from across the globe.

“What a hot body. I am speechless,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn girl! You are perfect!” another one chimed in.

“You look wonderful. Love you,” a third fan wrote.

Other fans used different words and phrases to praise Issa, including “goddess,” “amazing body,” and “extremely beautiful,” to mention a few.

Prior to sharing the bikini snap, Issa treated her fans to another hot picture in which she could be seen rocking a see-through white tutu dress that allowed her to show off her bra as well as her well-toned thighs and booty.

Loading...

The model wore her hair in a bun and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it simple, yet sexy. To her fans delight, Issa shared three pictures from the photo shoot and struck different poses to provide a detailed view of her outfit and figure to her fans.

As of the writing of this article, the pictures have racked up over 127,000 likes and more than a thousand comments which proves that Issa is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, the 22-year-old model was born and raised in Argentina. Apart from being a model, she is known for being a social media influencer as well as a fitness trainer.