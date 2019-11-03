Gabrielle Union Lounges In A Bathrobe With Daughter Kaavia In Adorable Instagram Photo

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade are taking some time to lounge around after a busy Halloween week, and the actress’s Instagram followers are loving it.

On Saturday, Gabrielle took to Instagram to share a series of shots of her 11-month-old daughter wearing a onesie and looking adorable as they played together outside. The series of pictures were a big hit with fans, garnering close to 1,000 likes every minute within the first hour of being posted, along with a number of comments about how fast Kaavia is growing.

“Shes gets more adorable each day,” one fan wrote.

“Those 2 bottom teeth killlll me in every photo,” another wrote, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji.

The photos came after Gabrielle shared some snaps of the adorable matching Halloween costumes that she and Kaavia donned to celebrate the holiday this week. As The Inquisitr noted, the pair wore matching cheerleader uniforms to pay homage to Gabrielle’s breakout 2000 movie, Bring It On.

They went for Halloween costumes No. 2 later in the week, with the whole family wearing plant-themed costumes. Gabrielle dressed up as a flower pot, Kaavia wore a sunflower outfit, and her dad Dwayne Wade dressed up like a prickly cactus.

All of the photos garnered some big attention, racking up likes and comments on Instagram and getting some big play beyond the social media site as they were picked up by celebrity news websites.

The photo Garbielle shared on Saturday had a link to Melanin on the Map, a travel app dedicated to helping travelers of color. It wasn’t exactly clear if Gabrielle had any connection to the app.

Gabrielle, who welcomes Kaavia through a surrogate last year, has used her Instagram page to give her followers an up-close glimpse of their family life and the milestones that her daughter has hit over the last 11 months. In one Instagram post shared back in August, Gabrielle showed fans her daughter practicing her first words.

As Gabrielle later told People magazine, Kaavia went a bit against the grain with her first word.

“I thought saying ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ first was sort of natural, but then she started saying ‘Bye,’ which says it all,” Gabrielle said. “We say ‘Hi’ and ‘Hey’ so she kinda gets that, she says that pretty okay. But when we leave her, we say ‘Bye-bye,’ and that’s what stuck. And that’s what is super clear. She’s very articulate with the ‘Bye-bye.’ “