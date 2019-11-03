Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Looks Smoking Hot In Red Bikini, Thigh-High Boots & Cowboy Hat

Suzy Cortez flashed her killer curves in a red bikini for her latest Instagram updates on Saturday. The Miss BumBum titleholder looked smoking hot in the cowboy-themed ensemble while revealing her fit frame for the camera.

In the posts, Suzy is a brunette bombshell while rocking the tiny two-piece, which she paired with some thigh-high red heeled boots and a matching cowboy hat.

The Playboy model is seen sitting on the floor as she supports her weight with one arm and kicks her leg out in front of her. Suzy’s toned arms, curvy booty, rock-hard abs, and ample cleavage are all on display in the video while she reaches up to grab the rim of her hat.

In the background of the clip, a bed with white sheets can be seen, as well as crisp white walls devoid of decor. The video earned nearly 18,000 views and over 120 comments in the first two hours after it was posted.

In the second post from the photoshoot, Suzy wears the same red bikini and cowboy hat as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. Her long, dark locks are styled in cascading curls that fall down her shoulder and across her forehead.

The model also donned a stunning makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink lipstick to complete the glam style.

That photo garnered more than 1,700 likes and over 40 comments in the span of just 40 minutes.

“I don’t have to tell you you’re beautiful cause that’s plainly obvious but wow!!! Perfection,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love this picture,” another adoring fan stated.

“Amazing cowgirl,” a third comment read.

“Nice body,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Fans who follow Suzy on social media know that she is very active on the platform, and that she often posts multiple photos and videos each day — most of which are very sexy in nature.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy shared a video of herself in the same white room on Friday as she had dollar bills stuffed into her pink top and tiny white string bikini bottoms while she sat on the bed.

In another video from the shoot, Suzy Cortez rocked a money-themed bikini while standing in a pile of cash as she looked out over a gorgeous ocean scene from her balcony.