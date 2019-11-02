Molly Ringwald Questions If She Nailed Her Lucille Ball Costume On Instagram

Halloween has come and gone, but actress Molly Ringwald just recently took to Instagram to share her costume with her 761,000 followers. The 51-year-old actress looked as if she’d been pulled from a different decade in her glamorous snapshot.

For those who weren’t able to pick up on who she’d dressed up as simply from looking at the snap, her caption revealed she was flaunting her own rendition of Lucille Ball from I Love Lucy. Her vibrant ginger locks were slicked in the back and off to one side. She had very distinct curls flowing down the other side of her face and on top of her head that certainly mimicked one of the many hairstyles the main character of I Love Lucy often wore.

Being more of a selfie snapshot, the photo didn’t reveal much of what the actress opted to pair with her gorgeous hairstyle. She, however, did opt for something a little more extreme in the cosmetic and accessories department. Molly rocked a thick vibrant pink lipstick with long eyelashes and a thick black slightly winged eyeliner.

The actress wore a pearl necklace around her neck that she complemented with matching huge pearls dangling from her ears. While her followers couldn’t see much of what she was wearing, they could see that it was solid black in color. The combination of the black ensemble with the vibrant red lip color perfectly complimented her pale complexion.

Molly had her head tilted up just slightly with her lips pursed just enough to show a hint of her teeth as she gazed at the camera with slightly narrowed eyes.

In the caption of the photo, she admitted that while she felt like she’d done Lucille Ball justice when she “started out,” she wasn’t feeling overly confident in the way she “ended up.”

Regardless of if she did or didn’t look like Lucille, her followers certainly enjoyed the snap. In 24 hours, the snap accumulated just shy of 40,000 likes and over 300 comments.

“Giving serious glamour!” One individual penned.

A second added, “It’s like if Lucy dressed up as Jessica rabbit for Halloween lol.”

Many noted that Molly was giving off some serious “Judy Garland” vibes.

“I think you nailed it,” a third added reassuring the actress.

Molly also had several followers who opted for single word compliments or heart-themed emoji to show their support of the snapshot.

Catherine O’Hara, Faye Dunaway, and Betty Boop were a few other names that her followers believed she looked like as mentioned in the comments section.