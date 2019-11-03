Ariel Winter Wows In See-Through ‘Space Cowgirl’ Costume That Completely Shows Her Bikini

Ariel Winter delivered a particularly racy Instagram update on Saturday afternoon. The Modern Family actress took to the popular social media platform to show off her Halloween costume and sent pulses racing among her four 4 million followers in the process. The gorgeous brunette was dressed in an eye-catching outfit that gave off a sexy cowgirl vibe. Made up of a tiny Bardot crop top and a pair of skintight leggings that flared at the knee, the costume channeled the iconic cowgirl garb — but with a twist. Instead of the habitual denim trousers and tasseled or checkered shirt, the entire outfit was crafted out of a completely see-through fabric in a vibrant, neon-green color.

The sheer attire left very little to the imagination, offering an unencumbered view of what Ariel wore underneath. The 21-year-old stunner paired the gauzy crop top and leggings with a string bikini in a matching neon-green color — one that appeared to mirror that of the alien emoji and called to mind images of “green little men.” Ariel topped off her look with a white cowboy hat, one sporting a simple band in a contrasting black color. She wore a stylish white wig and accessorized with a metallic silver choker, for the ultimate space cowgirl look that left followers gasping in awe.

The same attention to detail went into her makeup. Ariel wore bright-green eyeshadow that complemented the color of her costume. She highlighted her beautiful features with a touch of shimmering blush and wore faux eyelashes that further accentuated her colorful makeup. To add more pizzazz to her look, she bejeweled her forehead with sparkling sequined details that gave her an otherworldly air, tying together the space cowgirl theme.

Ariel showcased the sizzling look in a pair of photos that offered a front-to-back view of her Halloween costume. You can check out the pics below.

The double Instagram update turned out to be quite a steamy one, given the see-through nature of Ariel’s costume. The Sofia the First star put her toned body on full display, flashing her underwear in the sheer attire. At the same time, she bared her midriff in the daring co-ord, showing off her flat stomach and trim waistline. Likewise, her toned thighs were also amply exposed, as were her sculpted hips.

The first photo saw Ariel facing the camera with a serene smile on her face. The young actress had her eyes closed and her head turned to the side, as she tipped her hat with a coquettish gesture that exuded an air of sexy, nonchalant confidence. String details adorned her bikini bottoms, hanging down over the sheer leggings — which sported a low waistline that rose just below her belly button. Similarly, her triangle bikini top rose above the neckline of her Bardot crop top, which boasted a delicate ruffled hem that lured the gaze to her perky chest. The halterneck bikini featured thin spaghetti straps that tied around her neck, framing her decolletage area and calling attention to her chiseled shoulders.

A swipe to the next slide showed Ariel turning her back to the camera to offer a complete view of her costume. The stunning actress put her peachy posterior on display as she struck a provocative pose, arching her back and resting one hand on her waist. The other hand held her hat in place in a cheeky gesture that upped the sex appeal of the shot.

Posing against a simple white wall, Ariel cast a sinuous shadow on the light-toned surface. Her shadowy silhouette mirrored her sultry gestures, adding to the seductive vibe of the photo shoot. Ariel captioned the post with a string of space-themed emoji, describing herself as a “cowgirl” that got “lost” in outer space.

Needless to say, her fans were all over the new photos, rewarding the post with more than 130,000 likes and 880 comments.

“Wow you look amazing and I have a map of space so I may be able to help!!” quipped one person, in reply to Ariel’s saucy caption.

“Damn cowgirl I would take you home! If you are lost,” penned another.

“I’m flabbergasted. I just don’t know what to say. Honestly,” commented a third fan, adding a heart emoji.

“There aren’t big enough letters for this OMG!!!” wrote a fourth Instagram user.