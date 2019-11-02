Noah Cyrus Shows Off Face Tattoos For Halloween Costume, Reveals She Wants The Real Thing

Noah Cyrus celebrated Halloween with her family this week and sported some faux face tattoos to go along with her look. However, she seemed to like the facial ink so much that she’s now considering getting the real thing.

On Saturday, Noah took to her Instagram account to share some photos from her family’s gathering. In the pictures, the 19-year-old wears an all-black outfit by the brand LA Kush, and rocks the fake tattoos under both of her eyes.

In the caption of the photo, Noah reveals that she liked they way she looked so much that she now wants real tattoos on her face. However, she admits that the thought of it has her mom, Tish Cyrus, “quaking.”

The singer sported a baggy black t-shirt and matching sweatpants for the party, as she accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck and bracelets on her wrist. She had her long, dark hair hidden underneath of a beanie, but a few rogue strands escaped to help frame her face.

Noah’s makeup was also on point. The “July” singer stunned with pink eye shadow, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She added dramatic pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink lip gloss, which tied the look together.

In one photo, Noah stands in front of a wall with bloody hand prints and the words “You’re Next” scrawled behind her. In another picture, the singer is flanked by two others, including her sister Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

In a third snap, Noah poses in a group again, this time her mother stands next to her dressed as a teddy bear in brown boots, face paint, and a fur coat.

Noah’s over 5 million Instagram followers seemed to enjoy the post, which earned over 180 likes and more than 700 comments in the first three hours after it went live, and they weren’t shy about giving their opinions on the ink.

“I kinda like the face tats. Do it,” one of Noah’s followers wrote in the comments section of the photo, and many others agreed.

“Dude like really how are you so perfect though,” another fan stated.

“But honestly, go off Noah. You’d look hot af with face tats,” a third comment read.

“Baby you would look amazing wit face tats!!!! Facts‼️” a fourth person stated.

While the entire Cyrus family seems to have an affinity for tattoos, only one of them has ink on their face — Noah’s older brother Trace, who is covered in tattoos.

Only time will tell if Noah Cyrus makes the huge decision to get tattoos on her face, but it seems that she has the blessing of her fans in any case.