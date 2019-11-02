Janet Jackson Treats Fans To Fierce New Photo

Janet Jackson has been really active on Instagram recently, treating fans to lots of new content.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker shared a new photo of herself with two men in a fairly up-close shot. Jackson is in the middle of the shot, wearing her curly locks down. She has on natural-looking makeup while wearing a bold color on her lips. Janet’s skin is glowing and her cheekbones are popping. The “Just A Little While” chart-topper tilts her head slightly while staring directly into the camera lens with a soft yet fierce expression. She seems to have kept her fashion casual, wearing what appears to be a black jumper.

Jackson tagged the guys who are in the photo with her who happen to be a part of her team. On the left is the “Someone To Call My Lover” songstress’ makeup artist, Preston, who has a beret on his head. On the right is dancer and choreographer Dean Lee, who is placing his hand to her head. The trio is all owning the color black in the photograph which is relatively dark.

For her caption, Janet references two of her hit singles, “Go Deep” from her 1997 album The Velvet Rope and “No Sleeep” from her latest studio album, Unbreakable, which she dropped in 2015.

She geotagged the photo which shows it was taken in London, United Kingdom, where she spends a lot of her time. The icon attended the Pride of Britain Awards last weekend to honor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with a Lifetime Achievement Award, per The Inquisitr.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 27,000 likes, proving to be instantly popular with her followers.

“Whew the beauty jumped OWT baby!!” one user wrote.

“Looking good as always. A natural beauty who’s always #unapologeticallyher,” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Gosh, you are LIFE Ms. Jackson. I love you to the ends of the earth. The dopest to EVER DO IT!” a third fan remarked.

“And you look good in black! I love you my queen,” a fourth follower commented.

Janet is known for keeping her personal life private but over the past few weeks, she has been keeping her audience up to date with new photos and what she’s been up to.

Jackson and her team will be visiting Oceania later this month as she will be performing a stint of shows in Australia and New Zealand that are in celebration of her Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 album which turned 30-years-old earlier this year.