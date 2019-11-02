‘The Challenge: Season 35’ Spoilers: Tentative Title Name Revealed

The Challenge Season 35 is currently filming in Prague, Czech Republic, and the cast members have been competing in the European country for over a week now. The cast is hovering around 30 competitors, with The Challenge Vevmo page suggesting there are two more cast members who have not been named yet. Other rumors have suggested Season 35 will close out the War of the Worlds trilogy, but the cast itself could dispute that rumor. For now, the majority of the 30 competitors hail from the United States, unlike the last two seasons where it’s been split down the middle between American and international contestants. The new season’s title could dispute those trilogy rumors as well.

PinkRose has been a Challenge insider for years, and currently has a tentative name for Season 35. This is all just speculation at this time, but it looks like Season 35 could be called Apocolypse. A popular Challenge Twitter account, @GamerVev, has not commented on the name at this time, but most of their other spoilers fall in line with PinkRose.

Leading up to Season 34 of The Challenge, PinkRose had identified the title of the season as Bloody Hell. It was later revealed by MTV to be War of the Worlds 2, but that might have been changed at the last minute. One hint that suggests Bloody Hell was, in fact, the title was that it was spoken by Johnny Bananas in his toast which he gives at the beginning of every season. MTV even included this speech in the trailer for War of the Worlds 2, which confused fans.

“Welcome everyone, to Bloody f*cking Hell!” he shouted at the end of his speech.

Viewers with a close eye will notice that whenever host T.J. Lavin says “War of the Worlds 2” on the show, the camera is never on him and it appears to be a voiceover. This puts stock in PinkRose’s tentative name of Apocolypse, whether MTV ends up changing the name or not. The Challenge: War of the Worlds 3 as a title is highly unlikely at this time. Traditionally, the Challenge franchise doesn’t name back-to-back seasons with the same name. An apocalypse does mean the end of the world, so the new season could tie into War of the Worlds 1 and 2 somehow, but it might come with a twist that makes it stand out on its own.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is currently airing on MTV every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to debut in early 2020.