WWE News: Former Superstar Returning To Company

Former WWE superstar Lance Storm has been retired from in-ring competition for for several years now, but he’s about to rejoin the company in a backstage role.

The former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his return to the company, and he seems eager to get started in his new position.

“For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again.”

The 50-year-old has spent his post-wrestling career training performers at the Storm Wrestling Academy, some of whom have made a name for themselves in WWE and elsewhere. Tyler Breeze, Tenille Dashwood, Peyton Royce, Oney Lorcan and Dominick were trained under Storm, and they’ve all went on to enjoy successful careers.

As noted by Wrestling Inc., Storm closed his academy back in September after 15 years of running it. While he remained tight-lipped about his reasons for doing so, he assured fans that he’d continue to work in the wrestling industry in some capacity.

Earlier this year, Storm also worked in Impact Wrestling as a backstage producer and agent. Don Callis, who is the executive vice president of the company, is one of Storm’s oldest friends, and he brought him into the fold on a trial basis. However, it appears that Storm either wasn’t offered a full-time gig or chose to pursue other endeavors.

Storm has a storied history in the wrestling business, and he enters his new role with a wealth of experience. While he was never known for being the most charismatic superstar, he was widely regarded as a world class technician and a consistent in-ring worker.

After graduating from the infamous Hart family Dungeon, he shot to fame in ECW, where his technical wrestling matches stood out in a product that was hardcore-centric.

In 2000, however, he was hired by WCW, where he became the first and only competitor in the company’s history to hold three titles simultaneously.

When WCW was bought by WWE, Storm featured in the Invasion storyline as a member of The Alliance, where he won his first championship and feuded with Edge.

Following the Invasion angle, he led a stable of Canadian patriots called The Un-Americans, who gained heat among the WWE Universe as a result of their attempts to desecrate the United States flag. Storm left WWE in 2005, and went on to compete in the independent circuit before retiring from the squared circle in 2016.