Demi Rose Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Bikini Cleavage In Flirty New Instagram Videos

Demi Rose Mawby put on a very busty display on Instagram on Friday night. The British model took to her Instagram Stories to share a new bikini look and treated followers to a copious view of her internet-famous cleavage in the process.

The Instagram sensation rocked a skimpy triangle bikini that did very little to cover up her buxom curves. Boasting an outrageously low-cut neckline, the racy swimsuit left her deep cleavage completely exposed as Demi all but popped out of the ultra-revealing top. The scanty top also featured a halterneck design and sported thin spaghetti straps that tied around Demi’s neck, framing her generous decolletage and drawing the eye toward her busty assets. Another tiny string ran across the chest line, keeping the itty-bitty pool item in place — and further calling attention to her bared cleavage.

The daring bikini was a vibrant yellow color that flattered Demi’s fair skin, highlighting her glowing tan. The English beauty accessorized with a pair of small hoop gold earrings that complemented the palette of her attire. She topped off her look with a long platinum-blond wig, which was styled in a playful high pony tail and sported chic fringe bangs that beautifully framed her gorgeous face. A large watercolor scrunchie tied her tresses in a bunch, sparkling in her hair in shimmering shades of violet and blue.

Demi showcased the sizzling look in a pair of selfie videos. Posing in a modern-looking interior, the buxom beauty shot a sultry look at the camera as she flaunted her ample bust in the tiny yellow bikini. The Instagram hottie put on a flirty display for her fans, coquettishly playing with her hair and seductively batting her eyelashes. In addition, she slightly puckered her plump lips and tilted her head backward and to the side in a series of flirtatious gestures.

Loading...

Closely cropped to her gorgeous face, the videos also offered a detailed look at her chic glam. Demi accentuated her beautiful features with a dark eyeshadow and a touch of glossy lipstick. She wore thick faux eyelashes that highlighted her deep brown eyes. The 24-year-old stunner added a kittenish touch with the use of a Snapchat filter that sent yellow butterflies flying in her hair. At the same time, she added sparkles to her cleavage and decolletage.

While the two Instagram stories are currently no longer available, screengrabs of both videos — as well as the clips themselves — were published today by the Daily Mail. According to the media outlet, the model also posted a photo of herself rocking the steamy look sans the blond wig. The pic showed Demi sipping a fruity drink at a bar. The stunning brunette wore a black blazer over her bikini and topped off her look with a pair of stylish butterfly sunglasses, which were casually resting atop her head. Her hair was braided in a trendy style and pulled back into a pair of low pigtails. Just like in the selfie videos, Demi used Snapchat filters that added cute floral details and adorable freckles to her look.