‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Rocks Jean-Michel Shirt, Black Boots, & No Pants On Instagram

Playboy model Lexi Wood has been especially active on Instagram this weekend. Roughly an hour ago, the model took to her account to share an adorable snap of herself rocking a long sleeve black t-shirt.

Technically, her latest Instagram post featured two different snapshots of herself showing off her long sleeved t-shirt. While it wasn’t initially clear to those who aren’t familiar with him, it was a Jean-Michel Basquiat t-shirt the young model was rocking.

The second snap attached to the Instagram post featured Lexi at more of a side angle. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s name could be seen clearly on the arm of the shirt. Wood also penned the artist’s name in the caption of her Instagram post and followed it with a black heart emoji.

For those unfamiliar with Jean-Michel, he was a Haitian and Puerto Rican artist that passed away in August of 1988. According to Artnet, he rose to fame during the 1980’s. Jean-Michel is credited as playing a huge role in “elevating graffiti artists.”

The first snap attached to her Instagram post featured Lexi with her back to the camera. She had her arms curled up into her chest as she turned her head back to look over her shoulder at the camera. Her gorgeous thin brown tresses were parted in the middle and pulled back into a tight ponytail behind her. She opted to keep things simple in the cosmetics department with a light pink lip color. She, however, did accessorize with two sets of earrings.

While the t-shirt was long enough that it extended based her curvy backside, it was clear Lexi was not wearing any pants underneath. She wore black boots that cut-off just below her knee. Between the length of the shirt and the boots, Lexi just flaunted a little bit of her toned thighs and one of her knees for the camera.

The picture was taken from a balcony with a gorgeous tiny cityscape visible in scenery behind her.

In the second snap, Lexi dropped her arm down and turned just enough to make it clear what type of shirt she was wearing. Even less of her bare legs were visible in the second picture. One of her hands could be seen resting on her knee.

The cute snapshot accumulated over 10,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments inside of two hours.

“Killer eye,” one of her followers gushed.

Another added: “Why so stunning honestly girl.”

At a loss for words, many stuck to single word complements. Some opted for nothing more than heart related emojis. The comment section also contained the usual collection of those declaring their love for the young model.