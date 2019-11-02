Michael Jackson’s Public Lifestyle Was An ‘Act,’ Suggests Faizon Love

Comedian Godfrey previously spoke to DJ Vlad on VladTV to discuss the sexual abuse allegations leveled against Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland. Although Godfrey didn’t believe he accusations, he suggested the King of Pop brought them on himself by choosing to surround himself with children. Now, actor Faizon Love appeared on VladTV and addressed this point of view, suggesting that it’s untrue.

“No, no,” he said when Vlad echoed Godrey and expressing his opinion that Jackson brought the accusations on himself.

“I think, see what you guys confusing is an act. And Michael Jackson, from what I understand, is a very smart businessman. And most of the things, the animals and all that bullsh*t, was an act.”

Faizon’s comment somewhat mirrors previous comments about the approach Jackson had to his life. During an interview with Metro, Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, revealed that Jackson used to “manipulate the media” by putting tape on his hands and nose and wearing a mask.

“He would say he wanted his life to be the greatest mystery on Earth. It’s backfired on him now, though, that’s the sad thing,” he said.

During the VladTV interview, Faizon also highlighted that he used to believe the “bullsh*t” and wonder why people left their kids with Jackson at Neverland ranch. He also revealed that Chris Tucker extended him an invitation to Neverland ranch on behalf of Jackson.

According to the 51-year-old actor, Jackson was innocent of the charges against him. He remembered the time when Jackson showed up to court late for the 2005 trial against the late singer for allegedly sexually abusing Gavin Arvizo when he was thirteen years old. Faizon suggested that showing up late to court is not something you do when you are guilty and referenced his experiences with the criminal justice system.

Despite the controversy, Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, won an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Reed spoke on the red carpet ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony and said that the award validates the film and hopes that the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck — Jackson’s accusers — will validate other victims of abuse and give them the courage to share their own experiences.

Reed also revealed that the backlash against his film caught him off guard.