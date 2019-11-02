Donald Trump Jr. Raves About Kanye West’s New Album, Calling It ‘Fearless Creativity’

Donald Trump Jr. is a huge fan of Kanye West's new album 'Jesus is King.'

Kanye West recently released his highly anticipated album “Jesus is King” and it’s received a large amount of media attention. While the public reaction regarding the album is mixed, it’s definitely gotten people talking. Even President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has nothing but good things to say about it. On Monday, Trump Jr. took to Twitter to rave about West’s new music, according to USA Today.

It’s safe to say West has a fan in Trump Jr., who praised the rapper for not being afraid to discuss issues that might not necessarily be popular and for being undaunted by left wing beliefs or critiques. He even went as far as to suggest that by this album, West is diving into uncharted territory.

“Kanye West is cracking the culture code. @kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and dangerous unapproved ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer.”

West’s album has eleven songs and is being characterized as Gospel rap, the first of its kind in terms of music that West has produced in the past. West rediscovered his faith in God this past year and has begun leading high energy Sunday service performances in which large crowds gather to worship God through song. The rapper claims to have given his life over to Christ and only plans to do Gospel music in the future.

In this album, West focuses on his faith in God in already chart topping songs like “Closed on Sunday” and “God Is”. He also delves into other topics like his family and politics. He also explicitly references President Trump, whom he has been a vocal supporter of. West has even previously met with President Trump at the White House for a televised interview during which he embraced the president.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, West recently went after Democrats, claiming they brainwash black people into following their political agenda.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting [for the] Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about?”

He goes on to rant about the leftist stance on controversial topics like guns, Plan B, and abortion, making it clear that he does not support the Pro-Choice effort, referencing the commandment “Thou shall not kill.”

Finally, he addressed his belief that not every political decision should be founded on the basis of race.