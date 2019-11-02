‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Sizzles In Sexy Princess Jasmine Costume

The model looked stunning in her Halloween costume.

On Saturday, Rachel Bush took to Instagram to show off yet another one of her Halloween costumes.

The Maxim model shared a series of sexy snaps of her dressed as Princess Jasmine from the movie Aladdin.

The first image is a close-up shot of Rachel’s gorgeous face. The brunette bombshell gazed into the camera, smiling flirtatiously. Rachel styled her luscious locks in the Disney character’s signature ponytail. She opted for a full-face of makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick, that enhanced her natural beauty. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the following photo, taken at what appears to be a Halloween party, Rachel packed on the PDA with her husband, Jordan Poyer, who was wearing an Aladdin costume. While the couple passionately locked lips, the NFL star gripped Rachel’s upper thigh.

The final photo shows Rachel and Jordan posing together against a white wall. Jordan looked at his wife adoringly, as the photo was being taken.

In the last two photos, Rachel flaunted her flawless figure in the elaborate costume, that consisted of a teal crop top with gold detailing and a matching slit pants. The sexy ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned abs, and long lean legs on full display. She accessorized the look with a personalized necklace, silver bangle bracelets, and numerous rings.

In the caption, Rachel noted that this is the final Halloween photo she will be posting on Instagram.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes. Rachel’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous princess jasmine,” gushed a follower.

“God took his time with you,” added another commenter.

Some followers also expressed their admiration for Rachel’s relationship.

“I love the way he stares at you he know he’s won the game of life with a beautiful wife love this,” wrote a fan.

“Ya’ll are adorable,” chimed in another, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Rachel appears to be a fan of Halloween. On Friday, she shared a racy snap of herself dressed as an angel for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy. Earlier this week, she also uploaded an adorable photo of her and her 2-year-old daughter, Aliyah, wearing matching cavewoman costumes.

To see more of Rachel, be sure to check out her Instagram account.