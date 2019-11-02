Solange Knowles Confirms Divorce From Husband Alan Ferguson After 5 Years Of Marriage

Solange Knowles took to social media to share that she and husband Alan Ferguson are getting a divorce after five years of marriage.

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” songstress announced on Friday, November 1, that she was going through a “spiritual transition” over the last few years The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share the news with her 4.1 million followers. In the post, Solange shared three different photos of herself. The first one shows her brushing her hair outside as she looks away from the camera. The second photo is a blurred image of the singer as she is smiling. In the third photo, Solange is looking down at the camera as her hair flows in the wind.

In her caption, Solange shared that, two years ago, her body took a shift and she had “no choice but to listen and be still.” She also shared that, while Ferguson is a “phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” the couple made the decision to split earlier this year. She also said that while her personal life isn’t any of her fans’ concerns, she has been open about her life since being in the public eye as a teenager, and knew she had to share her truth with her fans.

Solange’s revealing post caught the attention of several of her social media followers. At the time of writing, the photo slideshow received more than 300,000 likes. The post also received several comments from fans who were thankful to the “Cranes In The Sky” singer for her honesty.

“Baby we love you marriage divorced or indifferent! Life is for growing and stretching and showing us who and what we are made for,” one follower shared.

“Sending you love on this powerful transition. Been there, and find your words so very familiar. take good care,” another follower chimed in.

According to Us Weekly, Solange and Ferguson married at her New Orleans home back in 2014. During their marriage, the two never had any children and lived a seemingly private life. Solange has a son, Daniel Julez, from her first husband, Daniel Smith.

Loading...

While she and Ferguson decided to end their marriage this year, the two are reportedly still working together. Ferguson helped direct the “F.U.B.U.” singer’s 41-minute short film that accompanied her latest album, When I Get Home, which she premiered in March.

Ferguson has yet to make his own statement about the couple’s separation publicly.