Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet Selfie Together With Cody Simpson In The Great Outdoors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are enjoying some time together in the great outdoors, and the singer’s Instagram followers are getting a first-hand glimpse of it.

On Saturday afternoon, Miley took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with her new boyfriend as they took a stroll outside in what looked to be some seasonably cool weather. Miley wore a knit winter hat and heavy jacket, with Cody donning a heavy coat as well while the sunshine peeked from behind the leaves of a tree in the background.

The picture was in some stark contrast to the last glimpse that Instagram followers got of the couple. On Halloween, Miley posted some pictures of the punk-rock inspired couple’s costume they wore, showing Cody as Billy Idol and Miley as Perri Lister.

It’s not clear where Miley and Cody were when they shared the latest outdoor selfie, but the two clearly appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they both wore a big smile. The two have not been shy at all about showing off some PDA, both in their real-life appearances and on social media. The pair, who were friends for years before they started dating in the past few weeks and went “official” last month, have frequently shared pictures while they are hugging and kissing.

They’ve also gushed about each other in interviews. During his appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Cody explained how their friendship blossomed into something more serious. In doing so, he also appeared to throw some subtle shade at Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.

“She’s been though a lot this year and I was trying to be respectful of that,” he explained. “We just found each other in a place where we were both ready for something like this.” He went on to say that both of them are currently sober, and going through that together has been helpful.”

Cody also explained why he and Miley decided to go so public with their affections, saying they talked the first week of the relationship and decided that they were going to be under an intensive spotlight anyway, so might as well do it on their own terms.