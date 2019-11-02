Demi Rose Exposes Massive Cleavage In Fiery Red Bikini For New Instagram Selfie

Demi Rose Mawby put her internet-famous cleavage on full display in her latest Instagram photo. Reporting from the sunny Ibiza in Spain, where she has been vacationing for the past two days, the Instagram sensation dropped a sizzling selfie that saw her rocking a skimpy red bikini at the beach. Closely cropped to her face and chest, the tantalizing snap put the focus on Demi’s generous bust and offered an unencumbered view of her massive cleavage, perfectly showcased in the tiny beach apparel.

Demi chose a splendid natural setting as the backdrop of her photo. The stunning British model posed in a breathtaking sun-kissed location that offered fans a glimpse of the sparkling sea. As she stepped out for a walk on the beach, the English beauty turned the camera to herself to snap the photo and captured both the glistening water and the soft, grainy sand. A small cement cabin was visible in the background, standing on a pier-like structure — one decorated with a multitude of rocks and boulders. A massive rocky outcrop loomed in the distance, completing the gorgeous scenery. Golden sun rays radiated from behind its forest-strewn top, showering the landscape with a gleaming light that set the calm sea ablaze.

As enchanting as the setting was, the clear focus of the shot was on Demi’s enviable curves. The 24-year-old hottie exposed her deep cleavage in the revealing bikini, which barely contained her buxom curves. The scanty beach item boasted a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck, beautifully framing her ample decolletage area. In addition, the tiny bikini top was a triangle design that did very little to cover up Demi’s busty assets, further luring the gaze to her shapely chest. You can check out the photo below.

Demi wore her long tresses pulled back in a braided pony tail to expose her beautiful features. She sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup. The natural look offered a glimpse of her adorable freckles, while also calling attention to her big brown eyes and perfectly contoured eyebrows. She wore beautifully curled faux eyelashes and plumped up her luscious lips with a touch of glossy lipstick. She only accessorized with a pair of understated stud earrings, making sure that the spotlight remained fixed on her itty-bitty swimwear.

Unsurprisingly, the new photo was a big hit with Demi’s 10.5 million Instagram followers. Shared with fans on Saturday afternoon, the eye-catching selfie racked up nearly 14,500 likes within the first four minutes of having been posted. In the space of an hour, the post garnered over 150,000 likes. In addition, her adoring fans flocked to the comments section by the masses to shower the model with compliments on her smoking-hot look. The cleavage-baring selfie raked in a little shy of 1,400 comments that ranged from sweet messages of appreciation to flirty messages and even the odd lewd remark.

Demi captioned the post with a coquettish message, telling fans that she wished they were there with her. She added a rose emoji, which mirrored the color of her fiery red bikini, while also serving as an emblem for her name. As per usual, followers didn’t hesitate to answer, coming up with cheeky replies to her caption.

Loading...

“Wish I was there too. So beautiful,” wrote one person, followed by a string of smiling face with hearts emoji.

“Damm [sic] you read my mind,” penned another.

“Wish to be with you somewhere romantic,” read a third message, trailed by a heart emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Wait there. I am trying to find A ticket to Ibiza…,” quipped a fourth Instagram user.