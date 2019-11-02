Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Sips Her Coffee While Exposing Six-Pack Abs In Yoga Pants

Michelle Lewin showcased her rock-hard abs for Instagram on Saturday while sporting some tight yoga pants.

Michelle gave her over 13.4 million Instagram followers some major health and fitness inspiration while wearing her tight, slate-gray yoga pants and an off-the-shoulder lavender crop top as she posed in front of a large window while holding a coffee mug. The model’s outfit not only showed off her insane six-pack, but also flaunted her curvy hips, lean legs, and toned arms, and revealed exactly why she is a fan favorite when it comes to fitness content.

Michelle wore her long, white-blond hair in a deep part on the side and opted for a wavy look with her locks, which fell down her back and brushed against her shoulder in the snap. She also sported a bombshell makeup look by rocking darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. The model added a dark berry lipstick on her pout and some white polish on her fingernails to complete the gorgeous look.

Although Michelle’s toned tummy stole the show in the photograph, a beautiful city landscape is visible in the background. Buildings and skyscrapers set the scene behind her, while she reveals that the picture was taken in sunny Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the picture, Michelle wishes her followers a good morning as she appears to have only recently gotten out of bed and is ready to start her day.

Of course, Michelle’s fans couldn’t get enough of the shot, and rushed to give the post over 86,000 likes and more than 600 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Good morning my inspiration. Have a great day ahead,” one of Michelle’s Instagram followers posted in the comments section of the photo.

“Wow, beautiful what a sight to wake up to,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Oh my gosh, u are pure beauty,” a third comment read.

“Damn girl! Looking absolutely amazing!” a fourth social media user stated.

Just last week, Michelle showcased her abs again when she posted a video of herself dancing around in a pink string bikini.

The model was joined by a friend who also wore a bikini, and held an adorable little baby in her arms. The two women had a hilarious dance battle while shaking their booties in what appeared to be the foyer of a large home.

That video has been watched more than 2.2 million times and gained over 5,000 comments from Michelle Lewin’s loyal followers.