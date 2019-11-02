Vicki Gunvalson Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Kelly Dodd Which Might Get Her Banned From RHOC Reunion

Vicki Gunvalson might have been demoted to a friend of the housewives for this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but that has nothing to do with her potentially being banned from appearing on the reunion. Radar Online broke the news yesterday that Vicki filed a lawsuit against co-star Kelly Dodd, Bravo, and NBCUniversal over defamation claims. Vicki is suing her former friend for comments she makes in an upcoming episode of the show.

Under the name Jane Roe, Vicki secretly filed documents yesterday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court citing “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and prospective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.” Vicki also requested temporary restraining orders against all parties. The judge did not approve of Vicki’s motion to include Bravo and NBCUniversal in the lawsuit and they were eventually dropped in newly filed paperwork.

Despite dropping Bravo from her lawsuit, Vicki allegedly won’t be allowed at the upcoming reunion taping.

“Vicki will not be allowed at the reunion if she continues her suit against Kelly,” a source told Radar.

Although the clues were obvious, the news outlet figured out that Vicki had filed the original lawsuit against Kelly and Bravo despite using a pseudonym.

The documents said the plaintiff was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County and was a “retirement planning specialist” which really only could have been one cast member.

In the season’s upcoming episodes which were shot in Key West, Florida, Kelly makes some comments that prompted Vicki to file the lawsuit. Kelly calls Vicki a “con-woman” and tells her “you prey on old people,” and says that she has engaged in “fraud.” Vicki believes these comments affect her livelihood and will damage her reputation, and could very well cost her business and income. Kelly has even recently referred to Vicki as a “pig” this week on Watch What Happens Live.

Vicki is seeking that the episode not be aired, or for it to be edited to remove Kelly’s comments.

Earlier this week, Andy Cohen announced he was taking fan questions for the RHOC reunion taping which means the women will sit down to discuss the season’s events in the next week or two. If the lawsuit is still active, Kelly and Vicki likely won’t be able to speak to one another. Since Kelly is a full-time castmember, Vicki won’t be allowed on.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.