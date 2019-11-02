Kacey Musgraves Stuns In Skimpy Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Costume

Kacey Musgraves transformed into a '70s-era Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween.

Kacey Musgraves dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party. On Saturday, the “Space Cowboy” singer took to Instagram to show off her costume, which looked like an exact replica of the revealing outfits that the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders wear on game day. However, she added a fun twist to her Halloween look by making it a throwback costume.

The 31-year-old country star didn’t disappoint her fans when it came to the number of photos of her costume that she decided to share to them. Kacey, who hails from the Lone Star State, shared two slideshows loaded with sexy snapshots of her skimpy costume, which included a pair of extremely tiny white hot pants that showed off her shapely legs and pert posterior. She also rocked a vibrant blue crop top that was tied in the front. It showed off her cleavage and exposed her toned abs that her fans are so fond of. The garment also featured billowy cuffed sleeves.

Kacey added to the authentic appearance of her costume by wearing a short white vest trimmed with fringe over her top. It was adorned with six blue stars. The pointed symbol, which serves as the Dallas Cowboys’ official team logo, was also visible on both sides of her white belt. She completed her outfit with a pair of knee-high white boots.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kacey revealed that she was supposed to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader “circa ’75.” The cheerleaders’ uniforms have changed little since then, but Kacey Musgraves used her hair to make it obvious which era she was paying homage to. Her brunette locks were styled into a perfect recreation of the feathered flip hairdo that Charlie’s Angels actress Farrah Fawcett popularized in the ’70s.

For her beauty look, Kacey Musgraves wore frosted blue eye shadow, long false lashes, peachy blush, and nude lipstick. She completed her costume with a pair of retro blue and white pom-poms made out of stringy tinsel-like strands of plastic instead of the thicker pieces used in modern pom-poms.

Kacey’s costume was a big hit with her Instagram followers. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian expressed her approval of the look by responding to Kacey’s post with five blue hearts, and she wasn’t the only famous fan of the cheerleader outfit.

“I’m an eagles fan but I support this costume,” wrote Diplo in response to Kacey’s second Instagram slideshow.

“America’s team… more like AMERICA’S DREAM,” another admirer remarked.

The Instagram account for the CMT reality series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team also responded to Kacey’s costume, letting her know that she “WILL be making training camp.” As reported by Sounds Like Nashville, Kacey appeared on the show in 2016. However, she was there to watch aspiring Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders dance to one of her songs and offer them advice, not to become one herself.