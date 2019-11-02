‘Shameless’ Cast Wraps Up L.A. Season 10 Filming, Premiere Is Just A Week Away

Shanola Hampton (who plays Veronica Fisher in the Showtime hit series Shameless) has a message for her 1.1 million Instagram followers — Season 10 filming is nearly complete. Moreover, she’s in shock over how long of a run the series has had.

“And that is an L.A. picture wrap of Season 10,” the actress gushed with a huge smile on her face as she walked around the parking lot.

“Ten years. It’s over. Now, off to Chicago.” The actress added as she sang and put a lot of emphasis on the word “Chicago.”

She concludes: “I cannot believe it, ten years!”

The majority of Shameless filming takes place in L.A.

As those who watch the Showtime hit series know, the plot line of the story takes place in a low income area of Chicago. The majority of the series, however, is filmed at a production studio in Los Angeles.

As The Inquisitr reported a few years ago, the core cast travels to Chicago for a week or so during the production of each season. It is during this small window of time that all scenes involving the outside of the Gallagher home (which is located in Chicago) are filmed.

Because of Shanola’s Instagram update, Shameless fans now know the filming of Season 10 will be wrapped up completely after the cast spends a week or two in Chicago.

The Season 10 Premiere is fast approaching.

Those eager to tune in to Season 10 of Shameless won’t have to wait too much longer as the Season 10 Premiere is Sunday, November 10th. While the series was originally scheduled to premiere on November 3rd, the schedule was pushed back a week for an unknown reason. Fans of the series with a Showtime subscription, however, will be able to watch the Season 10 Premiere a little early as the network always drops episodes into their streaming library just after midnight on the day they are scheduled to air.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the Season 10 Premiere suggests Frank, Debbie, Liam, Tami, Carl, and Lip will all be highlighted. Unfortunately for Gallavich fans, there’s no mention of Mickey or Ian.

“Frank milks his injury for all its worth as Debbie, now the self-elected leader of the Gallagher family, cooks up a scam of her own. Lip and Tami get a surprise. Carl returns home from military school and Liam faces an identity crisis.”

Shanola’s Instagram update was well-received by her social media following.

Hampton’s update of the production status of Season 10 has been live on her Instagram profile for less than 24 hours. In that time, it has been viewed roughly 1,000 times an hour with just under 100 people taking the time to leave a comment.

Notably, a few of her followers took issue with the emphasis she put on the words “it’s over.” The followers took issue with it as it suggested the series as a whole could be over. These individuals noted they would continue to watch Shameless for as many new seasons as the network released.

Shanola had a few followers that jokingly asked if they could travel to Chicago to celebrate with her and the rest of the cast. As was typical with her posts, she had many who opted to complement her and declare their love for her.

“You are so beautiful and gifted Queen,” one follower penned.

A second added: “Congratulations Shanola. What a run!!”

Several of her followers echoed the comment above as they congratulated her and the rest of her co-stars on the incredible run the series has had.