Ashanti Shows A Lot Of Cleavage In Leopard-Print Suit For ’70s-Inspired Shoot With Sister

Ashanti and her younger sister, Shia Douglas, have graced the cover of Sheen Magazine wearing eye-catching garments.

The Inquisitr previously reported the cover that the publication shared to their Instagram. Now, Ashanti has attached more photos from the shoot to her account.

The duo is both wearing leopard-print outfits and look hot from head to toe. In one shot, they are posing on the streets of Harlem, New York, holding hands. Shia is rocking a jumpsuit with gold detailing. She wraps herself in a fur jacket that is also animal-print but only has it placed on one shoulder, leaving the other side to fall off. She is sporting blond hair that is curled at the ends. Her older sister wows in just a blazer with huge shoulder pads and matching pants, showing off a lot of cleavage. She accessorizes herself with a couple of rings. She wears her light brown hair down and slightly wavy.

In another photo, the pair appear in the same outfits and are photographed with Dapper Dan. Dan looks smart in a navy blazer, white shirt, and bow tie. He rocks a huge pair of sunglasses and appears to be happy in the photo with the ladies. Ashanti places her hand on her hip while Douglas stands on the opposite side.

For Ashanti’s caption, the “Rain On Me” hitmaker states that they were going for a 1970s-inspired shoot. She admits they ran into Dan unexpectedly and that it was a perfect moment. Ashanti also mentioned that Shia came up with the whole concept of the photoshoot.

In the span of 15 hours, the post racked up more than 52,000 likes and over 430 comments.

“Nice, that’s dope. The photoshoot is definitely different. Love it,” one user wrote.

“Y’all look good. Love the 2nd pic,” another shared adding multiple heart emoji.

“Hottest sister duo,” a third insisted.

“Gorgeous! That suit is everything!” a fourth fan commented.

A couple of hours later, Ashanti uploaded a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot which included the moment they bumped into Dan. The 49-second clip has been watched more than 18,300 times within 13 hours and achieved over 2,700 likes. Her latest single, “Pretty Little Thing” with Afro B, is playing throughout the video.

Fans continuously ask when she will be releasing new music, as the “Happy” chart-topper is very active when it comes down to sharing photos of herself on social media. On November 15, Tory Lanez will release his latest project, Chixtape 5. Ashanti appears on the artwork which has a throwback aesthetic to it. Her followers assumed it was an announcement of a new album from the “Foolish” songstress, but it wasn’t.