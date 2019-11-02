Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Stunning Physique To Promote New Merchandise Line On Instagram

Angela Simmons recently launched her new merchandise to coincide with her app, Purpose and felt that she would be the perfect one to model the pieces.

The reality star and businesswoman is known for showing her amazing body off on Instagram, and her latest post is no exception. In the photos, Simmons is wearing a black crop top with short sleeves and matching spandex shorts. On both the top and shorts, her 6.2 million Instagram followers can see that her ensemble has Arabic print on the left side of the outfit. The set shows off Simmons’ dangerous curves as she squats in one photo with her eyes closed. In the second photo, she is looking deeply into the camera as she holds one strand of hair.

The photo slideshow also shows Simmons’ dazzling makeup and hair look. In the photo, she is donning deep waves that go past her shoulders. As for her makeup look, Simmons decided to go for pink eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, foundation, and a clear lip gloss.

At the time of this writing, the photo of Simmons received more than 20,000 likes. The photo also received more than 180 comments under Simmons’ post.

“Angela Simmons u are so beautiful and smart,” one follower shared.

“Wow that’s awesome and beautiful and cute and sexy love it love you honey boo God bless you always be safe beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

Simmons first launched the Purpose app back in March. According to the app’s Instagram page, the reason for Purpose is for “A network of women who seek to empower and support one another through all dimensions of womanhood.” Simmons first hinted that the app was coming on her own personal Instagram page back in February.

While this is Simmons’ first app launch, she has had several other businesses within the fashion world. According to Black Enterprise, Simmons and her sister, Vanessa, launched a footwear collection called Pastry in 2007. Simmons then went on to launch a fitness program, as well as an athletic apparel line. In addition to her fitness businesses, the daughter of Rev Run also stars in and is the executive producer of Growing Up Hip-Hop on WeTV.

Although she has several businesses, Simmons often shows her life as a single mother on Instagram. The entrepreneur currently has one son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, 3, who she primarily raises alone. Sutton’s father, Sutton Tennyson Sr. was shot to death outside of his home back in November 2018.