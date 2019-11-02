Pauline Tantot Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty In A String Bikini

Pauline Tantot shared a new Instagram post today with her fans, which showed her soaking up the rays in Laguna Beach, California. It’s hard to know if these are throwback pics or recent photos. The weather there has been ranging between the mid-to-high 70’s recently, and the shots made it appear as though there weren’t many people on the beach. Regardless, Pauline kept things sizzling with a tiny string bikini, as she shared two photos and a video in the set.

The first photo showed her laying on a dark blue towel. She propped herself up with her arms while arching her back. This left her booty on full display, while she looked down and let her ponytail fall in front of her.

A second shot showed the model standing up. This time, she stood with her left shoulder facing the camera, as she raised her arm to touch her hair. This left most of her face obscured, as she gave her signature pout. The bikini top featured a strappy accent that tied around her waist multiple times, while she tied the thong-style bottoms on the sides. Behind her, you could see palm trees and several houses.

Plus, Pauline posted a video, which was taken in such a way to accentuate her bare booty. Not only that, she zoomed in, presumably to show everyone the seagull that was hanging out behind her. But in the process, she gave followers an eyeful of her derriere. Beyond the seagull, you could see the ocean.

This update has only been live for half-an-hour, but it’s already racked up over 61,000 likes. Admirers also poured in with their compliments in the comments section.

“Sweet nice view of heaven,” gushed a fan.

“Oh to be that seagull,” joked a follower.

“It’s not Laguna Beach anymore. It’s now Pauline’s Beach,” declared an admirer.

Others took note of a recent update that Pauline shared with her fans.

“Love your new hand tattoos hope there healing well,” wished a fan.

The blond bombshell has yet to share photos of her tattoos as a post, but gave followers a peek at them in a series of Instagram stories that have since expired. The tattoos read, “I’m gonna live like tomorrow doesn’t exist” on her two palms.

Plus, Pauline also posted another Instagram story where she went completely nude, wearing just a scrunchie in her hair.

Fans can look forward to more flirty updates from the model in the coming days.