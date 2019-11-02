Blond Bombshell Pamela Anderson Goes Braless In Open Knit Dress While Flaunting Legs

Pamela Anderson showcased all of her curves while wearing a knitted dress in her latest Instagram update on Saturday. The Baywatch star stunned in the skimpy ensemble, which likely got the pulses of her fans racing due to its sexy nature.

Pamela’s white dress boasted a tied midsection, which the former Playboy model left a bit open to flaunt her braless cleavage underneath. The short skirt of the ensemble was also pushed up to show off the actress’ killer legs.

The blond bombshell lounged on her bed in the snap while looking at her phone. She rested her head in her hand and donned some strappy heels on her feet while relaxing on top of the floral sheets.

Pamela’s long, golden locks were parted to the side and styled in soft curls that rolled over her shoulder. She also appeared to wear a full face of makeup, which included long lashes and a shimmering gloss on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a vase of roses can be seen sitting on a dresser, as the bedroom that Pam poses in is styled in a chic, vintage style.

Fans were seemingly thrilled when they read the caption of the picture, which revealed that Pamela was planning to write a memoir about her life.

Many of Pamela’s nearly 900,000 fans flocked to the comment section, leaving over 240 remarks while liking the photo more than 10,000 times in the first hour after it was posted.

“Omg yes! I loved your other books!” one of Pamela’s fans commented on the post, adding some red heart emoji in the process.

“You are much too young and have too much more to accomplish,” another fan said.

“I admire you so much and would love to read about your life,” a third comment stated.

“Yay, can’t wait to read it! You must have so much to say,” said a fourth social media user.

Fans will likely be very interested in what Pam has to say about her exes like Tommy Lee, and the drama that has gone down between him and their children, Dylan and Brandon.

She could also spill details about working with Hugh Hefner and Playboy, or even behind-the-scenes stories from shows like Home Improvement or Baywatch.

As fans may know, Pamela Anderson already has some writing credits to her name, and has previously penned two fiction novels loosely based on her life in the spotlight. Star was released in 2004 and its followup, Star Struck, came just one year later.