Jax Taylor Says He Doesn’t Know The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Premiere Date But The Past Might Give Clues

Bravo fans are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the premiere date for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, but it looks like the cast members are just as much in the dark as viewers are. Jax Taylor recently shared on Twitter that he has no idea when the show will premiere and says he finds out when everyone else does. Some fans had tweeted at Jax saying they missed watching him on their television screens, but he promised he would be back “soon” before clarifying he didn’t know the date.

After thanking a fan for watching the show, Jax suggested that they keep checking the Bravo website for an update regarding the premiere date and a possible trailer. Digging into past premiere dates might give an insight as to when the show will return, however. Vanderpump Rules traditionally kicked off its seasons in the early days of November, but without a trailer or announcement yet, it looks like it won’t be coming in these next few weeks. Season 1 of the show debuted on January 1, 2013, but things changed for the program shortly after.

Season 2 followed on November 4, 2013; Season 3 on November 3, 2014; Season 4 on November 5, 2015; and Season 5 on November 7, 2106. The show’s premieres then were pushed back a month with Season 6 debuting on December 4, 2017, and Season 7 on December 3, 2018. The show generally runs for several months, with finales airing in April.

No other cast members have commented on the premiere date of Season 8 at this time, and Jax’s declaration of being in the dark might suggest why that is. Stassi Schroeder talks about the show regularly on her podcast but has not mentioned a date either.

Loading...

Vanderpump Rules has always dominated the Monday night 9 p.m. slot on Bravo, so past premiere dates suggest that Season 8 could be coming on December 2 of this year. That puts the show at exactly a month away which means a trailer could be coming from the popular network any minute now. Traditionally, Bravo puts out trailers for their shows one month before they premiere, meaning everything is currently on time. Below Deck currently has the 9 p.m. Monday night slot and is only four episodes into its seventh season.

A Below Deck season normally runs for a few months, meaning Vanderpump Rules will likely bump them out of their time slot, likely to 8 p.m. Other shows about to debut new seasons on Bravo include The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Blind Date.