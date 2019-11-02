Jason Momoa Let A Bear Grab A Cookie From His Mouth To Prepare For His Role In ‘See’

Jason Momoa had to get up close and personal with a bear to prepare for his role in the new Apple TV Plus drama, See. In a new video on his Instagram page, the actor kneels down, while in costume, and allows a brown bear to eat a cookie out of his mouth. In the caption, the Game Of Thrones alum explained that they had to do this because the bear needed to learn his scent so they could work together. During said cookie swap, the bear’s lips touched Jason’s and he quickly got up to wipe them off as he chuckled.

Some of Jason’s fans cheered him on in the comments section of the post.

“This is the stuff my dreams are made of,” one fan wrote. “Momoa and grizzly.”

“So cool man!!” another added. “Love your dedication.”

But several others disagreed with the fact that a live bear was used.

“Disappointed, shouldn’t be using live animals.” one Instagram user said.

“Bears should not be in captivity or associated with humans, truth man,” another added.

As of this writing, Jason has not responded to their concerns about the animal’s welfare during filming.

In See, Jason plays Baba Voss, the leader in a future world where all human beings have been born blind. However, their status quo is upended when Baba Voss’ twin babies are born with the ability to see.

“As word spreads, it gets the attention of a clinical queen who will stop at nothing to get her hands on the twins,” reads a synopsis published by Radio Times. “In order to protect his children, Voss is forced to rely on his instincts and must rally fellow tribes to take down the queen and her tyrannical cult before they can capture the children.”

Loading...

Based on the trailer it’s unclear how pivotal the relationship between Jason’s character and the bear will be. The animal does not appear in the short promotional clip below. It instead focuses on introducing the audience to the conflict between Jason’s character and the queen who wants to take the babies from him.

But People Magazine reports that Baba Voss and the bear get into a fight during one episode of the series.

Jason elaborated more on the training for the fight in an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 show. During the chat, he explained that the entire fight was filmed with a live bear and that no CGI was used. The cookie swap clip makes even more sense with this added layer of context.

See is currently available for Apple TV Plus subscribers.