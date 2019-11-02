‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Young Bae Stuns As Prom Queen In A Strapless Dress

Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae finally shared a Halloween costume with her Instagram fans. She shared the photo yesterday, which showed her rocking a black dress. The captions revealed that she was dressed up as a prom queen.

The reality TV star opted for a strapless number, which featured black feather accents on her chest. It hugged her curves tightly, while the dress fell down to the floor with a small train. It also featured a large slit on the left side, allowing Young to show off her legs. She completed her look with several accessories. She wore black gloves that added a sophisticated edge, while her other pieces were bedazzled.

This included a pair of silver shoes with a peek-a-boo opening, which revealed that Young was rocking a black pedicure to match her ensemble. Plus, she wore a matching necklace and bracelet. She wore the bracelet on her right wrist on top of her gloves, while the necklace was short and glittered in the lighting. She also sported earrings, along with a hard-to-miss tiara. Young pulled her hair up in a large bun on the top of her head for the occasion.

The tattoo artist also wore glamorous makeup, including shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. She posed in front of a white wall with wainscoting. The TV star stuck a dramatic pose, as she put her right hand on her hips, while holding out her left hand with her palms facing the ceiling. She pursed her lips and gave a coy look. The photo can’t be shared here, but check it out on her Instagram page.

This update has received over 40,000 likes in the past day. Fans seemed to love the ensemble, and left their compliments in the comments section.

“Korean Goddess,” declared a follower.

“You look nice young bae. Yes you are a Queen,” expressed an admirer.

Others chimed in to let Young know that they thought she was dressed up as something completely different than a prom queen.

“I thought you were Audrey Hepburn ‘breakfast at Tiffany’s,'” noted a fan.

Loading...

“Audrey Hepburn immediately came to mind,” echoed a follower.

The Black Ink Crew star also recently shared a peek of her weight loss journey with her admirers. She made a collage of herself before she started working out versus what she looks like now, and it turned out that her hard work was easy to see. She shared a series of four photos, which offered a 360-degree look at her body.