Yanita Yancheva Exposes Perky Derriere During Steamy Photoshoot With Fellow Fitness Model Lucia Javorčeková

The fitness models sizzled in their sports bras and matching underwear.

Yanita Yancheva showed off her sexy side with fellow fitness model, Lucia Javorčeková, in her latest Instagram post.

While the friends often take photos with each other at the gym, this particular picture was definitely more risque. In the photo, uploaded on November 1, the stunners posed together on a bed. Both of the beauties wore white sports bras and matching thong underwear from the clothing brand, Body Engineers. The bombshells flaunted their flawless figures in the revealing ensembles. Yanita faced away from the camera, putting her perky derriere on full display.

In the rather intimate photo, the women leaned in as if they were about to kiss. Yanita smiled flirtatiously, as she pulled down Lucia’s bra strap. Lucia mimicked her friend’s movements and gripped the band of Yanita’s underwear.

For the photoshoot, both women opted for minimal makeup that allowed their natural beauty to shine. Yanita wore her icy blond hair down, while Lucia pulled hers back into a sleek ponytail.

The tantalizing post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 77,000 likes. The fitness models’ many admirers also took the time to shower the stunners with compliments.

“Wow. Love it. Sexy,” praised a follower.

Some fans also stated that they felt Yanita’s partner, bodybuilder Tavi Castro, is very fortunate to be in a relationship with her.

“Next time with @tavicastro in the middle? haha. Wow, such a lucky guy to have this beautiful and open minded woman in his life @yanitayancheva #f**kwhattheythink,” wrote one follower, adding a heart-eye and winking face emoji to the comment.

Unfortunately, there were a handful of homophobic remarks in the comments section. Yanita’s dedicated fans, however, quickly came to her defense.

“Wait, people are actually trying to shame you for this? That’s ridiculous. This is tame and playful. Just beautiful feminine energy,” said a commenter.

Loading...

Tavi also showed his full support by responding to Yanita’s critics with a message of inclusivity.

“I have no problem with homosexuality, bisexuality, race, etc. We are all human and meant to love. To be intolerant, judgemental, and full of ego, is a man made disease,” explained the bodybuilder.

When a follower accused Yanita of posting the photo for the sake of publicity, Tavi also noted that Yanita is romantically interested in both men and women.

Lucia also shared the sexy snap on her own Instagram account.

“Playful morning with @yanitayancheva in new @bodyengineers underwear set,” wrote the brunette beauty in the caption.