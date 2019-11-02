Jordyn Woods Shakes Her Booty In A Sheer Skeleton Bodysuit For ‘Willoween’

Jordyn Woods wasn’t afraid to show off her curves in a sheer bodysuit for Willow Smith’s “Willoween” party on Friday night.

In the video, Jordyn is seen rocking the skintight costume, which boasted a skeleton pattern on both sides. The print also included some blue butterflies in the stomach area. Jordyn held a drink in her hand as she shook her booty and flaunted her ample bust, curvy hips, toned arms, and lean legs for the camera.

Jordyn had her long hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head and styled in cascading curls that fell around her shoulders. She added to her skeleton bones wardrobe with some face paint on her nose and mouth to complete her spooky transformation.

The model also wore a full face of actual makeup, which consisted of dark eyebrows, long lashes, pink bush on her cheeks, and smokey eye shadow. Jordyn opted to wear multiple rings on her fingers and some small earrings for the outing.

In the background of the video, other party guests can be seen mingling. Some looked to be in costume while other appeared to be wearing their street clothes. Music is blaring while Jordyn struts her stuff, and the person filming the clip can be heard saying, “Y’all ever seen a skeleton move like this?”

In the caption of the photo, Jordyn reveals that the party was not a Halloween party, despite her costume. Instead, it was a party in honor of her pal Willow Smith’s birthday, which falls on the spooky holiday. It seems that Willow opted to throw the party on Friday instead, and that her friends were still game to dress up for the event.

Jordyn’s over 10 million followers didn’t seem to mind that the Halloween related post came on November 1, as they rushed to watch the clip over 1.7 million times while leaving over 1,500 comments.

“All those curves, girl you killin em,” one of Jordyn’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section, adding heart-eyed emojis for emphasis.

“That’s a lot of hip bone,” another fan stated.

“Man I’m liking ur vibes,” a third comment read.

“Show them what real thickness look like,” a fourth social media user commented.

Meanwhile, the skeleton costume wasn’t the only skimpy ensemble that Jordyn Woods wore over the Halloween season. She also posted photos of herself wearing a sexy Cleopatra costume, which showed off some skin in a high-waisted skirt and a barely-there gold chain bikini top.