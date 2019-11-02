YouTuber David Dobrik Is Standing By Pal Olivia Jade

'I hope she’s doing solid,' David Dobrik said of Olivia Jade in wake of the college admissions scandal.

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik is standing by his pal Olivia Jade in the wake of the college admissions scandal. In a recent interview, Dobrik was asked about the 20-year-old and he said that he hopes she’s doing well in spite of the the major legal problems her parents are facing, according to People.

Ever since the news broke that Olivia’s parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were involved in the scandal, many people on the Internet haven’t been very kind to Olivia. But Dobrik doesn’t think Olivia’s life should have to be ruined because of her parent’s alleged mistake.

“I hope she’s doing solid. Everybody has screw-ups in their life, but you learn from mistakes and that’s just how things work,” he said of Olivia.

Dobrik has been friends with Olivia and the rest of her family for years and they’ve even make appearances in his YouTube videos and on his social media pages. Dobrik is a 23-year-old comedian who boasts over 14 million subscribers on YouTube. The short videos star his friends, known as the Vlog Squad, with sporadic appearances from an assortment of celebrities such as Charlie Puth, Howie Mandel and Josh Peck.

A few of his comedic bits have been focused on the show Full House and have featured Loughlin and John Stamos acting together as they did years ago. In another video, Dobrik and several of his other friends helped Olivia to move into her dorm room at The University of Southern California when she was still a student there. After the news of the scandal broke, Olivia and her sister Isabella left the university and are now no longer enrolled there.

Olivia, while still on good terms with Dobrik, has not appeared in any of his videos since the scandal as she has been staying relatively under the radar. She’s also been radio silent on social media and hasn’t posted a YouTube video since the news of the scandal broke.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia and Isabella into The University of Southern California. They also allegedly tried to falsely present their daughters as crew recruits. They have pleaded not guilty and are fighting the charges.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Olivia and Isabella could be charged in connection to this case.

“At a minimum the daughters will be witnesses in a trial against their parents, but they could also be charged as defendants,” federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said.