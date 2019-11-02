Jen Selter Flashes Her Booty In Revealing Bodysuit While Lifting Part Of Lele Pons’ Halloween Costume

Jen Selter's Halloween costume featured a back that bared her famous backside, while Lele Pons' costume included a lot of hair.

Jen Selter and Lele Pons teamed up to show off their Halloween costumes on Instagram. In a series of three snapshots, which Jen uploaded on Saturday, the fitness model is dressed in a revealing black bodysuit. Lele is more covered up in her epic Rapunzel costume, which included an incredible amount of hair.

Jen Selter’s strength came in handy when she and YouTube star Lele Pons partied together on Halloween night. Jen fittingly dressed up like a strong female character, Spider-Man anti-heroine Black Cat. However, she sexed up the comic book character’s costume by replacing her shiny black catsuit with a thong bodysuit. The skintight garment put Jen’s famous backside on full display, and it was embellished with silver spikes that added an air of danger to her look. In lieu of Black Cat’s mask, she glued black jewels below her eyes. She also rocked a pair of black thigh-high boots and a long white wig.

For her costume, Lele Pons dressed up like Rapunzel in a strapless purple and pink ombré princess gown with a sweetheart neckline. However, the focal point of her costume was definitely her insanely long and thick wig, which was festooned with colorful flowers. The blond braided hairpiece was so massive that Jen couldn’t hold all of it in her arms. In her Instagram snapshots, she’s pictured struggling with a bundle of the fake hair as she poses in her signature squat position. In the caption of her post, she asked her followers to guess how heavy her burden was.

Some of Jen Selter’s followers informed her that they were too focused elsewhere to play her guessing game, even though she revealed that the winner would get a prize.

“I’m not looking at her hair,” remarked one fan.

“You’re not sore from holding that pose?” another wrote.

There were a lot of guesses in the 20- to 30-pound range, but Jen hasn’t revealed whether any of these were correct. However, it seems that the wig was heavy enough that Lele Pons likely appreciated the fitness model lifting it up and temporarily relieving some of the pressure on her neck. In response to Jen’s post, Lele admitted that wearing the massive hairpiece was quite a workout.

“What a hard night,” she wrote.

In one of her Instagram stories, Lele also revealed that her neck was sore after dragging the Rapunzel wig around all night. She and Jen Selter made appearances in a few videos that Paris Hilton shared on her Instagram stories, so it appears that the two social media stars were all dressed up for a big Hollywood Halloween bash.

Lele Pons isn’t the only fellow social media star who Jen Selter has hung out with lately. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia recently teamed up for a new fitness plan called the “Selter Squad Challenge.”