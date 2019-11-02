Donald Trump Reportedly Planned To Build A Church He Called A ‘Crystal Cathedral For God’

Donald Trump‘s longtime personal pastor and Florida televangelist Paula White (also known as White-Cain) spoke to The Washington Examiner on Friday and claimed that Trump had planned to build a “glass cathedral” back in 2006. According to White, the project never materialized as the timing wasn’t right for her, Newsweek reports.

“It was part of a dream,” she said.”He said, ‘Let’s build a crystal cathedral for God.’ He wanted to build a house of God. He said, ‘Let’s do this, let’s build this before we’re too old.'”

White, who joined the Trump administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative on Thursday, claims that Trump asked her to “intensify” her prayers in 2014 when he planned to run for president. White ended up writing and delivering the invocation at Trump’s January 2017 presidential inauguration in Washington and prayed with the real estate mogul before he took the stage to accept the Republican Party’s nomination in 2016.

White has authored two books: Something Greater: Finding Triumph over Trials and The God of Timing: The Mystery and Blessing of God’s Holy Appointments. In the latter, which was her first, White wrote of Trump’s Christian faith. She acknowledged that Trump doesn’t quote scripture like Bill Clinton, writing that he doesn’t know “Christian-ese” — a defense she again used in March while defending Trump’s Christian faith.

In Something Greater, an autobiography, White outlines the struggles and successes she has experienced, as well as her focus on God.

“I can write 100 books on the wisdom and lessons from stories in the Bible,” she writes. “But this particular story about Paula White-Cain is the one that I’ve struggled to write for many years.”

Prosperity Gospel preacher and presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is now officially a part of the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/IyQrWrbNhv — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 31, 2019

According to White, she believes God “used Donald Trump” in her life as much as she was “used in his life.” She addressed her “assignment” to Trump, adding that she will “stay faithful” to what God has called on her to do, adding that she doesn’t “try to figure it out.”

Evangelical pastor Ralph Reed, the founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, also wrote a book called For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump, in which he argues that Christians are morally obligated to support Trump.

Per Politico, Trump’s recent scandals have done little to sway support from white Christian Evangelicals. A recent survey from Public Religion Research Institute reveals that 99 percent of GOP-leaning white evangelical Protestants are opposed to impeaching and removing Trump from office, and 63 percent do not believe he has done anything to damage the dignity of his position.