Donald Trump Rails Against Impeachment, Says It’s An ‘Attack On Democracy Itself’

Donald Trump made an appearance at a Mississippi “Keep America Great” rally on Friday night, where he railed against the House impeachment inquiry. According to The Hill, the president continued his attempts to illustrate himself as a victim of a long-running plot to overturn the election after House Democrats voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

While speaking about the vote, which took place on Thursday, Trump told the audience that he was being targeted.

“Yesterday the Democrats voted to potentially nullify the votes of 63 million Americans, disgracing themselves and bringing shame upon the House of Representatives,” Trump said. “They’ve been plotting to overthrow the election since the moment I won.”

He went on to call the impeachment inquiry “outrageous” and claimed the move will drive voters to remove liberal lawmakers from office.

“The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes, and extremism. The Democrats’ outrageous conduct has created an angry majority that will vote many do-nothing Democrats out of office in 2020,” he said.

He also repeated one of his familiar talking points that the inquiry was a “deranged witch hunt” against him, and targeted Democratic lawmakers like Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff as the leaders of the movement.

“This is one I never thought I’d be involved in,” he said. “The word ‘impeachment,’ to me it’s a dirty word.”

“Yesterday’s vote by the radical Democrats is an attack on democracy itself.” –@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/a4AoyJLnTu — GOP (@GOP) November 2, 2019

Loading...

Trump won Mississippi by nearly 18 percentage points, and the president opened up to the friendly crowd about a range of topics. He once again claimed that he was spied on in 2016, though his claims are unfounded. He also championed Republican candidate for governor, Tate Reeves, who is up for election next week.

Before leaving for the rally, Trump told reporters at the White House that the impeachment was a “hoax” and reasserted that he did “nothing wrong.”

House Democrats, led by House Speaker Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff, opened an official impeachment inquiry against the president this week. Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political opponent Joe Biden, who is running to be the Democratic nominee in 2020. Allegedly, he threatened to withhold aid to the country if Ukraine didn’t look into Biden and his son Hunter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the White House has said that it expects Trump to be impeached by the House, though press secretary Stephanie Grisham didn’t lay out whether or not the administration had any plans on how to deal with the upcoming investigation.